Roadmap to reopening economy will now be complete in four phases, official says

Speaking at a media briefing this morning, senior civil servant Liz Canavan made the announcement.
Roadmap to reopening economy will now be complete in four phases, official says
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 12:28 PM
Joel Slattery

The reopening of the Irish economy will be completed in four phases, not five as originally planned.

Speaking at a media briefing this morning, senior civil servant Liz Canavan made the announcement.

"We hope to complete the roadmap in four phases," she said, adding the caveat that this is the case "if all goes well".

Phase 3 will commence on June 29 and will see some areas of the hospitality sector to open up.

Phase 4 is due to start on July 20.

In the coming days, the government will clarify what exactly will happen in each phase, Ms Canavan said, as Phase 2 of the roadmap commenced today.

Meanwhile, the wage subsidy scheme will continue until the end of August, she said.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
coronavirusperson: liz canavanperson: canavan

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices