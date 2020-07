A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Co Down.

It happened at a property on the Comber Road in Dundonald on Saturday night.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was stabbed a number of times.

A 46-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were subsequently arrested.

The man has been charged and is due before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court today, while the woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.