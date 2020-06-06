Immigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reports

The Immigrant Council of Ireland has stated that the government needs to start acting on reports into direct provision.
Immigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reports
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 22:58 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Immigrant Council of Ireland has stated that the government needs to start acting on reports into direct provision.

An expert group has recommended extending the right to work for asylum seekers, advocating for a move away from emergency accommodation, and a reduction in the time taken to process applications.

Speaking to Newstalk, Teresa Buczkowska from the Immigrant Council says that it's not the first time the government's been asked to make changes to the process.

"NGOs and civil-society groups are producing endless reports and submissions on what needs to be done.

"The government need to start listening to reports and putting action in place, instead of talking about it, and that's what needs to be done."

The call comes as demonstrations were organised around the country this afternoon in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters around the world, following the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Protests in Ireland have sought to draw attention to unsafe living conditions in Direct Provision centres around the country, with awareness of the issue heightened in recent weeks by controversy over the moving of residents from Dublin centres to the Skellig Star hotel in Cahirciveen, Co. Kerry amid the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Talks continue in Brussels after day of deadlock over pandemic rescue plan
LotteryBallsGeneric_large.jpg The Lotto numbers are in...
hse%20490_90603691 Covid-19: Two people have died as 21 new cases confirmed
direct provisionplace: minneapolis, minnesotaplace: irelandplace: dublinplace: cahirciveen,person: teresa buczkowskaperson: george floydorganisation: immigrant councilorganisation: immigrant council of irelandorganisation: newstalk

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices