Catherine Martin confirms Green Party leadership bid

Additional reporting: Daniel McConnell

Deputy Green leader Catherine Martin has declared her intention to run for the leadership of the party.

It is understood Ms Martin may have received as many as 200 names from the party's membership to support her.

In her message to members today who backed her, Martin said:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to accept your nomination and allow my name to go forward as a candidate to contest the party's leadership election. I am both grateful for and humbled by the many nominations I have received," she told party members.

In an email to members who nominated her, she admitted the timing was not right, but also asked that no campaigning take place until the programme for government talks have concluded.

"I will not engage in any election canvassing and campaigning whatsoever, nor will I do any media in respect of the leadership contest until such time as the crucial Programme for Government negotiations have concluded uninterrupted and our members have considered and voted on any deal which may arise," she said.

Her decision comes as leader Éamon Ryan attempts to make final decisions with the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders this weekend to ensure a new coalition deal is in place to go to party member later this week.

"Once this comes to a full conclusion, I look forward to sharing with you my vision for our party. I relish engaging in a deep, vibrant and enthusiastic conversation with all Green Party members about the future of our party and how we can best serve the people of Ireland and safeguard our planet," she said.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, four Cork-based Green Party councillors wrote to her calling on her to stand for the leadership.

The decision is expected to add to pressure on the three parties to complete the deal, and potentially in a manner that does not alienate some Green Party members.