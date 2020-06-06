Gardaí appeal for information as cyclist, 60s, dies in Kilkenny traffic collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a pedal cyclist, that occurred on Church Road in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 3.45pm today, Saturday 6th June 2020.
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 20:35 PM

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a pedal cyclist, that occurred on Church Road in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 3.45pm.

A male cyclist, aged in his 60s, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. His body was removed St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny and will later be transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be conducted.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Goresbridge are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Church Road between 3.30pm and 3.45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Goresbridge Garda Station on 059 9775202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

