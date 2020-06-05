CAO Change of Mind 2020: PLC courses a good option for many

SPONSORED

September seems a long way in the future, but now is the time to plan for new opportunities, to consider exciting possibilities for your future career.

Whether you have just completed your second level education or are contemplating a change in your life or career direction, Cork Education and Training Board's Further Education and Training (FET) courses provide the basis for the future that you wish for yourself.

Cork ETB’s colleges and centres for further education and training are open for enrolment onto a wide and diverse range of courses due to commence in the autumn.

Through our Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, you can study for recognised qualifications in a range of areas including Auctioneering and Digital Design, from Software Development to Sports Science.

With these qualifications, you can progress directly into employment or consider furthering your studies and gaining additional qualifications through progression to linked Higher Education courses.

Maybe you are not sure of the career path you wish to follow; or perhaps dealing with the Covid-19 situation has given you time to pause, to think and reevaluate your options, your aspirations?

PLC courses are an ideal opportunity to explore new opportunities, gain new skills and understandings, and open up new possibilities.

One-year, high quality, full-time programmes leading to qualifications at levels 5 or 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications, they attract a broad range of participants, from 18 to (almost) 80, creating a rich and diverse learning environment designed to stimulate and engage learners in settings that provide smaller classes and high levels of teacher engagement and support.

Eligible participants may receive SUSI grant funding or supports under the Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) while they study.

Make a positive choice for your future today, visit our college websites, find your opportunity and apply online.