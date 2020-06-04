Police hit out at 'gangster attitude' as they charge teenage girls in connection with Cian English death

Two teenage girls have been charged in connection with the murder of an Irish teenager who fell to his death from a balcony in Australia.

Cian English, 19, originally from, Bullock Park, Carlow Town but who was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan, in the eastern Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfer's Paradise at around 3.15am on Saturday, May 23.

The teenager fell to his death when he was allegedly being robbed at knifepoint following an apartment party where it is alleged three men, already charged with his murder, were high on drugs. He attempted to escape but tragically fell from the fourth-floor balcony.

Australian media is reporting that Queensland Police announced that two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, face charges in connection with the young man’s death due what they describe as being, “actively at the scene”.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said mobile phone footage had led them to arrest the two teenage girls.

“We have a 19-year-old male who has died tragically and we have people who don't seem to care,” Mr Smith explained

“The investigations this week have led to additional video on a phone belonging to some of the offenders which clearly show there is no remorse.

“Some of the post-offence conduct is reprehensible.”

Police are alleging the group stole from an unconscious person at the scene.

Det Supt Smith added: “It is about time everyone in the community said ‘enough is enough’ and we pull these people up about their behaviour and their attitudes.”

Three men are already charged with Mr English’s murder, Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18, and have been remanded in custody until August 4 when their cases will be mentioned in court.

They also face two charges of armed robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty, on the Gold Coast located 74kms away from Brisbane.

The girls were arrested this morning and have also been charged with armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture and stealing.

Det Supt Smith said police would allege the two girls were “aiding or encouraging an offence”.

“(Police allege) it is clear they were actively encouraging. I think the community would expect people that encourage this sort of behaviour are held to task and that is what we are doing today.

“We will be alleging (the group) have seen him go over the verandah. They have looked down and saw he is obviously deceased and then they have stolen clothing off this unconscious male on the verandah.

It really is ... it is beyond belief these people behave like this. This gangster attitude has to stop.

"For some reason, they (young people) think it is cool to have that gangster mindset and they have got to carry a knife to be cool”.

Cian English was cremated following a ceremony in Brisbane on Wednesday.

An additional service will be held in the Cathedral of the Assumption Carlow at a later date when his ashes are brought back to Ireland.