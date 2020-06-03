Dublin anti-racism protest cancelled due to fears of prosecution

A major anti-racism protest has been cancelled over fears the organisers will face prosecution.

It was scheduled to take place outside the US embassy next Monday, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Concerns were raised after a protest in Dublin on Monday was attended by thousands of people making social distancing impossible.

The demonstrations were organised following the death of George Floyd in America.

The organisers say they have been forced to cancel the protest after engaging with a Garda investigation.

Health Minister Simon Harris says protests are too dangerous in the current climate.

"I abhor racism, it makes me feel physically sick to the pit of my stomach," said Mr Harris.

"I think most people in Ireland abhor racism. It doesn't mean we can ignore mass gathering guidelines.

"The reality of the situation is regardless of your cause or how just your cause is, large gatherings are dangerous at the moment."

Minister Harris said: "Just because we support a cause does not mean that we can be silent on a protest that did clearly breach social distancing guidelines in quite a significant way."