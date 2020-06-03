Dublin set to introduce 30km/h speed limit across city due to Covid-19

Speed limits are to be cut to 30km/h across Dublin city as part of the council's response to the Covid-19 crisis.
Dublin set to introduce 30km/h speed limit across city due to Covid-19
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 09:03 AM
Digital Desk staff

Speed limits are to be cut to 30km/h across Dublin city as part of the council's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The temporary measures will be discussed by the Transport committee later, before going to a full council meeting.

30km/h speed limits were due to be introduced in all residential areas across Dublin city by September.

However, this new plan will see a reduction in speeds extended to include most major arterial routes, in order to protect the larger numbers of walkers, cyclists and vulnerable road users moving around the city.

The changes would see speeds cut on the likes of Rathmines Road, Harold's Cross Road, Dorset Street and the Phibsborough Road.

The likes of the Crumlin Road and Amiens Street are set to retain their 50km/h limit.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
coronavirusspeeddublincovid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices