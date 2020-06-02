INMO reassured it will get information on why nearly 8,000 healthcare workers caught Covid-19

It has held a remote meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris to discuss why almost 8,000 staff have caught the virus.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Digital Desk staff

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says it has been reassured more information will be provided on coronavirus infections among healthcare workers.

It has held a remote meeting with Health Minister Simon Harris to discuss why almost 8,000 staff have caught the virus.

INMO General-Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha wants more details to be made available.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said: "We're looking for 'are there patterns' - whether it's community, whether it's hospital - are there patterns?

"Where are the infections highest, why are they highest.

"We need to scrutinise the information.

"And we may very well need independent scrutiny of the information, is what we have said to the minister.

"The most important thing is that we put measures in place to prevent an infection rate of healthcare workers that is extraordinarily high."

