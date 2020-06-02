St Vincent de Paul to open almost 100 of its shops next week

Almost 100 of the Society of St Vincent de Paul's charity shops throughout the country will begin re-opening on Monday.

They closed their doors on March 16 resulting in a considerable loss of income.

The charity said it will be delighted to receive much-needed donations from the public.

Almost 100 of the 234 Society of St Vincent de Paul Vincent’s charity shops throughout the country will begin re-opening on Monday next, 8 June. Vincent’s shops closed their doors on March 16th following the introduction of HSE and government restrictions. https://t.co/I9NvIfFn9y pic.twitter.com/TVKsXgjbif — SVP - Ireland (@SVP_Ireland) June 2, 2020

Dermot McGilloway, SVP national retail development manager, said: “We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our customers and donors as well as staff and volunteers in the shops.

“With that in mind, we have a robust and detailed action plan for each shop in relation to cleaning, sorting donations, assisting customers, signage and a range of other issues.

All Vincent’s customers can be assured that they will be entering clean, well-organised shops, which are adhering to all the recommended social distancing and health and safety requirements.

"We will be delighted to receive much-needed donations at each of our shops as they re-open after 12 weeks of closure and we would ask for your ongoing patience and understanding as we seek to receive and process these donations in compliance with social distancing requirements. We will quarantine all donated clothing and textiles for 72 hours before we prepare them for sale."

They have issued a list of the shops re-opening here.