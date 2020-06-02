Children under 16 could legally change gender under new proposals from LGBT committee

Children under the age of 16 could be able to legally change their gender.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 13:23 PM
Digital Desk staff

Children under the age of 16 could be able to legally change their gender.

Under current legislation, only people over 18 can legally change their gender.

Fine Gael is discussing the proposal, following a report from its LGBT committee.

Sara Philips, chair of TENI, said the group welcomes the fact that it is being considered, but it is still very early days.

"Currently on 16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to change their gender with two medical supporting documents, with parents consent and also with a court order," Sara said.

This particular process, what is recommended is to allow the voice of the child to be heard, and the voice of the parent to be heard, and that the need of the child would also be in the best interest of the child."

