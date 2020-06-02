Temperatures to reach 27 degrees today, but heat won't last much longer

Temperatures are set to soar for one last day this week as the mercury is expected to reach 27 degrees in parts today.
Greg Murphy

Temperatures are set to soar for one last day this week as the mercury is expected to reach 27 degrees in parts today.

Met Eireann said: “Today will start mostly dry and sunny and most places will stay dry throughout.

“Very warm again in most areas with top temperatures of 22 to 27C, highest over Leinster and Munster.

“However it will be cooler in the north and west with highs of 15 to 20C or even cooler along the coast.

"Patchy cloud in the northwest will bring showers there by evening.

“Winds will be light at first, become moderate northwesterly later.”

However, there will be a change to the weather on Wednesday, with cooler and breezier conditions expected.

Temperatures have been in the mid-20s across the country over the past couple of days.

Rainfall is expected to be low, with most areas to only get three millimetres over the next week, while parts of the northwest will get up to 12 millimetres.

Meanwhile, Irish Water said it was "

Sixteen of the utility's drinking water schemes are in drought and 38 are at risk of going into drought because of the warm weather.

