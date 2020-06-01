One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

One more person with Covid-19 has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.
One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 18:25 PM
Denise O’Donoghue

One more person with Covid-19 has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today.

There have now been a total 1,650 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HPSC has been notified of 77 more confirmed cases as of midnight yesterday. There is now a total of 25,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

    Today’s data from the HPSC reveals:
  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,286 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,968 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,052 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,514 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,417 cases (6%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

"We have now had more than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and while 90% of patients have recovered, more than 3,285 people have been hospitalised and sadly 1,650 have died," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health.

"Covid-19 is a new disease, for which we have no vaccine and we have no cure. As restrictions ease and we begin to resume social and economic life, we must do all we can to prevent a second wave."

He encouraged the public to continue hand-washing and social distancing when in public.

"We must continue to do all we can to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
Ruth Morrissey legal case CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
New Minister for Agriculture appointed EU can't pour debt on debt, says Micheál Martin
coronaviruscovid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices