Kenmare Golf Club badly damaged after fire breaks out overnight

A major fire in the early hours of this morning has caused heavy damage at Kenmare Golf Club in Co Kerry.
Picture: Kenmare Golf Club Facebook
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Digital Desk staff

The alarm was raised shortly before 4.30am, and six units from the Kerry Fire Service - along with four water tenders - were dispatched to the scene.

It took several hours before the blaze was eventually brought under control at about 9.30am this morning.

The roof of the building was completely destroyed and the inside of the clubhouse was also extensively damaged.

Limerick Fire Control says it is not clear how the fire started.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Taking to Facebook this morning, Kenmare Golf Club said: "Thanks to the men and women of Kenmare, Killarney and Sneem Fire Brigades, as well as several members of An Garda Síochána who attended the scene this morning.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt. We’ll be in touch over the coming weeks with plans to overcome this terrible setback."

