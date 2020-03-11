Country's only MS respite centre faces further cutbacks

Ireland’s only national dedicated respite centre for people living with multiple sclerosis may have to leave its beds lying idle for even longer because of a lack of funding.

The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland’s 12-bed facility in Dublin is currently only open for 40 weeks of the year because of cuts in statutory funding and a challenging fundraising environment.

It not only provides people living with MS and their caregivers with a break, but also delivers a range of therapeutic services, neurological assessments and social activities.

Chief executive of MS Ireland, Ava Battles, said they want the public to get behind their campaign to keep the care centre open.

“We need to be open to keep offering this incredible resource, and that residents can feel valued, recognised and empowered to live the life of their choosing,” she said.

It is understood that the centre needs an additional €600,000 to stay open all year.

Peggy Quinlan, from County Tipperary, who has lived with MS for the past six years, said the centre is a lifeline.

“The National MS care centre is so important to me, if I didn’t have the support or contact from here, I wouldn’t have the will to live,” she said.

“I hope that doesn’t sound too harsh but I really mean it. I come up here two or three times a year and I live for that next visit. What they do for me is unbelievable, all the support, the physio, the classes, meeting my friends, I wish It was open all year round.”