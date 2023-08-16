What are the best alternatives to the Ford Fiesta?

After 47 years of constant production and eight generations, Ford recently discontinued its Fiesta.

It brought an end to what has been one of the most popular cars ever in Ireland.

While Ford is switching its attention to EVs, with the Fiesta’s factory in Cologne, Germany, now going to be used to produce the electric Explorer SUV, what about if you’re not ready to move on from a Fiesta-size car?

Thankfully, there are still plenty of smaller cars available that will meet your needs. Here are the best new alternatives to the Ford Fiesta.

Opel Corsa

The Opel Corsa continues to be one of the UK’s most popular new cars.

The Fiesta’s main rival was always the Opel Corsa, with these superminis constantly battling for top spot in the sales charts.

Admittedly, the Fiesta normally came out on top, but now that’s no more, the Corsa is most certainly worth a look.

This latest model brings a much more modern look inside and out than its predecessors, while there’s also the option of the Corsa Electric, boasting a competitive range of up to 400 kilometres. Opel will soon be introducing an updated version, bringing a striking redesign and new touchscreen.

Peugeot 208

The Peugeot 208 is one of the more upmarket small cars around.

If you’re looking for a slightly more upmarket small car, the latest Peugeot 208 is an ideal choice. It’s not the roomiest supermini, but boasts a high-quality interior, especially in the case of top-spec models that get a big touchscreen and fancy digital instrument cluster.

In this respect, it feels a step above the Fiesta.

The 208 is now one of the most popular cars across Europe, and with its striking design and option of the electric e-208, it’s easy to see why.

Ford Puma

Ford is hoping loyal Fiesta buyers flock to the firm’s Puma crossover instead.

The Puma is the car that Ford wants its existing Fiesta owners to move into when the time comes to change car, and it’s currently one of the most popular cars in Ireland this year.

It’s worth noting the Puma is based on the Fiesta’s underpinnings, using the same platform and excellent mild-hybrid engines, and is nearly just as good to drive too. It’s a bit larger in size, and gets more rugged looks thanks to its SUV-like profile, but remains relatively compact and is still a great alternative.

Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the best all-round small cars on sale.

If you want a small car that can do it all, it’s hard to beat the Volkswagen Polo. This is another long-running supermini that just keeps getting better with age.

In fact, the latest Polo is one of the roomiest small cars on sale, while brings levels of comfort and refinement you’d only typically get from larger cars. If you want a sportier Polo, perhaps as an alternative to the Ford Fiesta ST, Volkswagen offers a Polo GTI hot hatch.

Mini

Mini’s Hatch is cool to look at and great fun to drive.

If you want a fun and characterful small car, the iconic Mini Hatch is undoubtedly the best this class has to offer. Its interior feels especially premium, too, and though the Mini isn’t exactly spacious, it’s ideal if you don’t want something compact and easy to drive and park.

There’s a huge range of models to choose from as well, including entry-level Cooper versions through to the 228bhp John Cooper Works derivative. There’s also an Electric model. Mini has also committed to the supermini segment, with a next-generation car due on sale in 2024.

Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris is an especially efficient small car.

The Toyota Yaris has been another popular small car over the years, and is especially well-known for its reliability. If you get it serviced with Toyota every year, the warranty can also last up to an impressive 10 years.

But back to the Yaris itself, which these days is only sold with an efficient hybrid powertrain. Ideal for urban use, Toyota claims almost 3.36l/100 km, meaning there’s lots of scope to reduce your fuel bills.

Dacia Sandero

The Dacia Sandero remains one of the most affordable new cars.

Dacia’s Sandero has become synonymous with value for money, and if that’s a priority when it comes to changing your car, it’s impossible to beat. In fact, with a starting price of €16,190, it significantly undercuts that of the outgoing Fiesta.

There’s more to the Sandero than just its price, too, as it’s decent to drive and is cheap to run thanks to its small and efficient petrol engines. With a big boot and plenty of rear seat space, it makes for an attractive small family car.

Ford Fiesta

Though Ford might have ended production of its Fiesta, there are plenty of ’new’ examples available, though these will soon sell out.

Yes, let’s throw a wildcard into the ring. Alternatives to a Ford Fiesta? Well, how about a Ford Fiesta. Yes, though Ford might have stopped making its supermini in early July, it’s worth remembering that there will still be a good supply available.

With its fun driving experience, good equipment levels and smart looks, there’s still a lot going for this plucky Ford if you’re not ready or willing to shop for something else.