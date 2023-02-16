Renault predicts strong outlook as order books boom

Renault expects to boost returns this year on the back of a record order book and new models as it navigates high inflation and lingering supply-chain problems.

The French manufacturer forecast a group operating margin at or above 6% in 2023, compared with 5.6% last year, it said. Renault will also reinstate paying a dividend for the first time in four years with a payout of 25 euro cents a share after getting traction on its turnaround plan.