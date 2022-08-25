These are the best new SUVs you can buy today

SUVs have grown hugely in popularity in recent years, to the point they’re now one of the bestselling new car segments.

Appealing to those wanting a raised driving position, often greater practicality and more rugged styling, the choice of SUVs on offer is vast, with many manufacturers offering a broad selection of options.

This can make choosing the right SUV particularly difficult though. Unsure which SUV is best for you? We’ve rounded up the best models on the market for a range of budgets and needs…

1. Best for value – Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster.

Think SUVs have to be expensive? The Dacia Duster proves this doesn’t have to be the case, with this bargain model available from €21,790.

But there’s more to the Duster than just its price. This is also a practical choice, offering plenty of interior space. It’s decent to drive too, while the latest versions get a decent level of equipment for the price, with LED headlights, cruise control and air conditioning all included.

2. Best for space – Audi Q7

Audi Q7.

Despite the number of SUVs on the market, not that many offer the bonus of seven seats, or at least usable ones. But if you want something that excels for interior space, the Audi Q7 is a fantastic choice, with all but plug-in hybrid models coming with three rows as standard.

The rest of the Q7’s interior also won’t disappoint, as the fit and finish throughout is superb, with soft leather seats likely a fantastic option for the literal spills of family life. With sublime comfort and refinement levels, there’s little this Audi can’t do.

3. Best for those wanting to go electric – Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV

Many SUV buyers are increasingly looking at EVs, with this class of car being a particularly popular choice for manufacturers launching battery-electric models. The model that really stands out, however, is the Skoda Enyaq iV.

It might not be the flashiest EV on the market, or have the most gadgets, but like all Skodas, it gets on with the job, offering a large, practical interior and impressive levels of comfort. It comfortably undercuts the opposition for price, while a 545-km electric range should be plenty for most.

The Skoda Enyaq was named Irish Examiner Motoring's 2021 Car of the Year.

4. Best for those wanting a hybrid – BMW X5 xDrive 45e

BMW X5 xDrive 45e.

Like EVs, hybrids are proving increasingly popular in the SUV segment, and the top choice is the BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid. Its stand-out feature is the fact it can travel up to 54 miles on a charge – allowing those that do primarily shorter trips to complete the majority of their journeys on electric power.

Its punchy petrol-electric setup also develops an impressive 389bhp, while like the rest of the X5 line-up, this PHEV drives very well. Combined with a tech-laden and high-quality cabin, this BMW really stands out in the hybrid SUV class.

5. Best for comfort – Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross.

Citroen is a brand that prioritises comfort above most other factors, and the result is that its cars are some of the most relaxing and cossetting cars around to drive or be a passenger in. The Citroen C5 Aircross is no exception, and it offers one of the most comfortable rides of any SUV.

Citroen has also recently tweaked its largest SUV, with the C5 Aircross now getting a bolder look, along with a redesigned interior that includes a new 10-inch touchscreen and a redesigned centre console.

6. Best for luxury – Range Rover

Range Rover.

Though firms like Bentley and Rolls-Royce might have entered the luxury SUV foray in recent years, it’s the Range Rover that remains the supreme leader. Quite simply one of the best new cars on the market, the build quality and level of technology on display are seriously impressive.

While the new Range Rover might now be accompanied by an equally high price (it starts from €146,000 but can rise to almost double that), this SUV’s mixture of comfort, quality and refinement makes it worthy of the price.

7. Best for driving – Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan.

Just because you want an SUV, it doesn’t necessarily mean you want to give up on driving enjoyment – and it shouldn’t come as any huge surprise to learn Porsche’s high-riding models are some of the best in this respect.

Particularly the smaller Porsche Macan; it almost feels like a sports car from behind the wheel, with its agility, perfectly-judged steering and strong engines really making it stand out in this class. At the same time, the Macan still offers a decent amount of interior space and a particularly high-quality cabin.