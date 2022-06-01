7 of the best cars to enjoy the summertime in

Summer is on the horizon – and with it the potential for sunnier days and more opportunities to get out and explore.

Hitting the road is one of the best ways to do just that, with an engine and four wheels allowing you to check out here, there and everywhere.

So, which car should you choose? Well, with all manner of options and all shapes and sizes available, let’s dive in and see which ones come out on top…

1. Volkswagen Multivan

A van is one of the best multipurpose options out there, offering up space, versatility and a whole lot of boot space. The Multivan is one of the latest to appear, replacing the older Caravelle as Volkswagen’s premium people-moving option.

It’s got loads of room inside, thanks to a new platform, but because it’s based on the same underpinnings as the latest Golf, is still refined and easy to drive – so those longer adventures should breeze by.

2. Skoda Enyaq iV

An electric car might not be the first choice for summer adventures, but with a range of well over 300 miles, Skoda’s Enyaq iV bucks the trend. Much like other EVs, it’s got a surprising amount of performance too, but a spacious cabin means that there’s loads of room for all the family. Like all other Skoda models, it has plenty of standard equipment as well as a cutting-edge cabin.

3. Mazda MX-5

If wind-in-your-hair thrills are what you’re after, then the MX-5 could be the car for you. Mazda’s little two-seater has been a go-to summertime option for years, but the latest model is still just as good, thanks to a punchy 2.0-litre engine and a simple, no-frills roof mechanism.

It’s also great to drive, but that engine’s decent efficiency and the low cost of parts means that it won’t cost the earth to run either.

4. Jaguar F-Type

Taking a more premium approach is the Jaguar F-Type. It remains the firm’s core sports car and is both good to drive and seriously comfortable. Available both as a coupe and drop-top convertible, the F-Type is a great all-rounder. We’re particularly fond of the V8-powered model, which brings seriously old-school muscle car charm.

5. Land Rover Defender

If adventure is the name of the game, then the Land Rover Defender is the car you’ll want. The latest incarnation of the famous four-wheel-drive might have refinement and technology on its side, but it’s still equipped with the prowess to tackle even the trickiest of conditions.

Available in 90 and 110 wheelbase – though a longer, more spacious 130 version is due to hit the market soon – the Defender is a multi-talented option.

6. Peugeot 308 SW

Quirky looks are something you often associate with Peugeot models and nowhere is that more evident than with the latest 308. For this list, we’d opt for the more spacious SW version, which delivers a bigger boot and more practicality as a result.

We’d argue that the estate looks even better than the hatchback, too, with its long, sloping proportions looking seriously good out on the road.

7. Ford Ranger Raptor

Finally, we have the Ford Ranger Raptor. The previous-generation Raptor made a name for itself as one tough pick-up truck, with this latest version looking to take up where that truck left off. It’s still equipped with some serious go-anywhere mechanicals, including upgraded suspension with loads of travel.

But the real change here is the fitment of a new V6 petrol engine, replacing the diesel unit the old truck featured. With 284bhp, it’s got plenty of performance to offer, that’s for sure.