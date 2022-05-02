Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche divisions to join Formula One

Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche divisions to join Formula One

Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time. File photo

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 17:30

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German car-making group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW chief executive Herbert Diess has said. 

Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Mr Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

But ultimately the brands, which next to VW's China business are the group's most important income suppliers, made the case that they would pull in more money for Wolfsburg with a Formula One commitment than without one, according to Mr Diess.

"You just run out of arguments," he said.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were negotiating partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing, which for much of the last decade has been dominated by Volkswagen's German rival Mercedes. 

Mr Diess said that Porsche's preparations for entering Fomula One were a little more concrete than Audi's. Audi is ready to offer around €500m for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Lewis Hamilton says Formula One is ‘booming’ in the United States

More in this section

Electrc car charging - London Tesla shares lose $125bn in market value amid concerns over Elon Musk’s Twitter bid
All-new Nissan Qashqai: elevating the drive Nissan Qashqai review: still lost in crowd of rival SUVs
Lexus NX 450h review: offers a lot more than just cupholders Lexus NX 450h review: offers a lot more than just cupholders
Formula 1Porscheaudi
<p>The Lane Keep Assist System has been a hot topic of late, as it’s one of the ways in which a car can effectively ‘steer’ itself. Picture: BMW/PA</p>

Driver assistance systems: What are they and what do they do?

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices