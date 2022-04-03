Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S a class leader of the performance SUV segment

It’s quite surprising just how quickly the performance SUV segment has expanded. Mercedes-AMG has been at this lark for a little while and includes several performance SUVs within its own stable. The GLE63 S, which we’re looking at today, acts as the midway point in the line-up, sitting between the smaller GLC63 and the larger GLS63. The question is, does it deliver an all-encompassing experience?

Some of the fundamentals of the GLE63 remain unchanged for this latest version. We’ve still got a bruising V8 engine, an opulent cabin brimmed with features and plenty of interior space.

Under the bonnet of the GLE63 S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Thanks to that integrated EQ Boost system – which sees a starter motor and alternator combined into a single electric motor, nestled between the engine and transmission – you get a healthy 604bhp alongside 850Nm of torque, driven to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Performance stats are remarkable given the size of the GLE; 0-60mph comes in just 3.6 seconds, while flat-out it’ll do 174mph. Despite the fitment of that electric motor, economy figures for the GLE63 aren’t what you’d call sparkling, with Mercedes claiming 22.8mpg combined and CO2 emissions of 281g/km.

For much of the time the GLE63 S fools you into thinking it’s, well, a regular GLE. On the motorway, it sits at a cruise in an effortless manner, with the V8 barely ticking over ahead of you. The air suspension, when put in its comfiest setting, soaks up the worst of the road imperfections well. Road and wind noise are well isolated from entering the cabin too, so you’re free to kick back and relax.

But if you want performance, then there’s more than enough to keep things interesting. There’s an impressive urgency to the GLE’s acceleration, which is accompanied by a consistent burble from the sports exhaust. You can also beef up the support from the suspension, which means that the GLE doesn’t fall apart when it comes to bends either.

You don’t tend to be looking for a performance SUV if you’re after undercover styling, so in this sense, the design of the GLE63 S is a real success. It’s an imposing-looking thing, this, with a dinner-plate-size Mercedes badge dominating the centre of the ‘Panamericana’ grille.

The huge front air intakes give the car an even wider stance, while the flared out arches only add to this further.

You can, of course, opt for the GLE Coupe version should you want a slightly sleeker roofline, but that does come with a slight penalty on rear-seat headroom.

Mercedes is once again a force to be reckoned with when it comes to cabin quality and nowhere is this more evident than with the interior of the GLE63 S. Of course, this model benefits from all the added trimmings, which come from a car with an AMG badge on the boot but the general fit and finish is excellent in the regular GLE – so it’s excellent here too.

There’s space aplenty and, though you do without the added bonus of seven seats in this performance model, the five-seater layout gives you a great compromise between legroom and boot space. In fact, there’s a huge 630 litre boot to play with and you can increase this to 2055 litres by folding down the rear seats.

As the flagship of the GLE range, this 63 model benefits from all of the bells and whistles you could possibly want.

You’ve got electrically adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, while the MBUX multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display both dominates the cabin but gives a technologically-advanced feel.

There’s also a three-spoke multifunction with new touch-sensitive controls for the various driver modes and stability controls, while a 64-colour ambient lighting pack allows you to switch the cabin from calming green to racing red in an instant. A little gimmicky? Perhaps. But you can’t help but crack a grin when the GLE’s interior goes all nightclub-esque.

So the verdict - as mentioned, the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S has all manner of rivals from competing companies, but it still manages to come out as one of the best. This is down to its well-rounded nature, which manages to deliver both a comfortable ride and an exciting, performance-orientated driving experience.

It’ll cost a lot to run, for sure, but for those looking for something that’ll outrun most sports cars yet bring enough room for the family and the dog, that’ll be an acceptable trade-off.