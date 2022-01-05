Life Hack: Cold weather tips for road users, including drivers and cyclists

Drivers

Don’t even think about pouring boiling water straight from your kettle onto your icy windscreen. Instead, fill a plastic ziplock bag with hot water and rub this against the glass on your car. It’s not as risky as pouring boiling water, which could shatter the glass, and the ice should easily melt away, leaving you with a clear view of the road ahead. A plastic spatula from your kitchen also works well as a scrapper to tackle that icy window in a pinch.

If your windshield fogs easily, you can use shaving foam to prevent it from forming. Spread some shaving cream on the inside of your windshield and wipe it off. It works the same way shaving foam keeps bathroom mirrors from fogging up. Alternatively, you can fill an old sock with cat litter and leave it in your car overnight to absorb moisture, avoiding condensation.

If you are stocking up on cat litter, consider keeping a heavy bag or two in your car. A heavier car is more steady when driving in snow and ice and it can be sprinkled in front of tyres if you get stuck. Placing your car mats in front of the tyres can also help in that situation.

Finally, if your car’s locks have frozen due to the cold, you can rub some alcohol-based hand sanitiser over the frozen lock and let it defrost the ice.

Cyclists

Need some more grip while on your bike during winter? If your tyres aren’t up for navigating slippery roads, an affordable solution involves tying some cable ties along your tyre, one every few centimetres around the wheel. The extra grip they create can help you avoid skidding on snow and ice.

If you’re cycling into an icy breeze and want to block the wind, simply put a newspaper inside your jacket. It blocks the wind, keeps you warm and provides some great reading for after your cycle.

Pedestrians

Has it snowed and you need to walk somewhere? Put some socks on over your shoes. The extra traction it creates gives you a steadier footing on slippery surfaces and if you’re worried you’ll look silly, wouldn’t you rather look silly than risk falling and injuring yourself?

If you don’t own waterproof shoes and want to keep your feet dry, place plastic bags over your socks before putting on your normal shoes. If your footwear gets soaked through, at least it won’t reach your toes.