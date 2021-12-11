From Mokka to Mini: Reviews that didn't make the page in 2021

As we all know the past two years have been very strange and uncomfortable for us all, especially those who have been physically affected by the pandemic – terminally or otherwise. Sure we have all endured difficulties because of Covid, and the motor industry has been no exception.

But the business has rebounded and the sales figures to the end of November show us that there was a total of 104,563 units sold in the first 11 months of this year, as against 87,856 for the same period in 2020, a welcome increase of 19.02%.

Even despite changes in the tax laws governing the automotive sector, there is a positivity in the industry that has not been evident for a long time now.

But as we come towards year’s-end we find ourselves at Examiner Motoring with a plethora of completed tests, but running out of room to give them the space they deserve.

So, for this week only we will be presenting you, dear reader, with something of a smorgasbord of things we’ve driven recently – everything from a coupe Mercedes SUV to a drop-head Mini with plenty in between.

Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic Coupe

Mercedes GLE 350de 4MATIC: a plug-in hybrid, but unusually for that breed, it is a diesel

We kick off with that Mercedes which, to give it its full title is a GLE 350de 4Matic Coupe, which comes to the market at €98,065. It is a plug-in hybrid, but unusually for that breed, it is a diesel; in this case it is a two litre, 4-pot with 194 bhp allied to an electric motor adding another 122 bhp to the equation.

That makes for a total system output of 320 bhp and a bountiful 700 Nm of torque and will speed the car to 100 km/h from a standstill in 6.9 seconds and produce a terminal velocity of 210 km/h.

The engine is allied to a nine-speed auto ‘box and will return a claimed consumption level of 7.5 l/100 km over the combined cycle (37.3 mpg) which is a lot more realistic than many of the manufacturer claims for these things.

As a coupe SUV, this is a car that will cause many a Marmite argument as some will love it and others (myself included) finding the whole concept to be visually awful and philosophically reprehensible. Another potential downside is the fact that all tax benefits for PHEVs have now been removed and one of the main reasons for buying one has thus been eliminated.

That said, this is a beautiful thing when you look at it from the inside outwards. It is finished to an almost palatial level and drives, rides and handles to a very high order. Not everyone’s cup of tea and only merits a three-star rating.

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008: top speed is a decent 191 km/h, but the 12.7 second 0-100 km/h time illustrates this is no boy racer

Next up is the Peugeot 5008 which is a former Examiner Motoring Car of the Year winner and a car we have loved since we first saw it back in 2017. In the case of this tester it was powered by the 1.5 HDi turbodiesel engine with a somewhat modest output of 130 bhp.

Given the size of the car, you might think that it is a bit underpowered, but it works really well here in tandem with an eight-speed auto. Top speed is a decent 191 km/h, but the 12.7 second 0-100 km/h time illustrates this is no boy racer. But then, as a sever-seat family carrier, it shouldn’t be either.

You could also quibble about the car’s lack of composure on rougher roads, but all those foibles are eclipsed by the car’s exterior and interior style and specifications (very impressive in Allure trim), its sheer practicality and versatility. It comes with a price tag of €47,040 (as tested) and gets a four-star rating.

Opel Mokka

Opel Mokka: a smarter, more ambitious and more cleverly executed machine than its predecessors.

We were terribly disappointed with the Opel Mokka in electric form, but when we got our hands on the more conventional 130 bhp 1.2 SRi petrol version, the car began to make more sense.

A modern and very eye-catching car (unlike its horrid predecessor) the Mokka is very much on the money style-wise and is an excellent example of how Opel has adopted to the changes forced by the company’s new owners.

The tester was also fitted with the eight-speed automatic gearbox and as the engine has oodles of bottom-end torque the gears have been calibrated accordingly, so you don’t have to thrash the engine to get the most from it.

Top speed is 200 km/h and 0-100 km/h is achieved in 9.2 seconds, while it will also return a consumption rate of 6.0 l/100 km (47.1 mpg).

This is a smarter, more ambitious and more cleverly executed machine than its predecessors. The driving experience might have been a bit more polished, but the car is creating the sort of interest among customers that dealers love and will be illustrated in more sales they could have dreamed of. It is priced at €28,795 and is awarded a four-star rating.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8

Volvo XC40 Recharge: suffering from the biggest problem so many current generation electrics face – range issues

Apart from its horrible non-grille, the Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 model is a pretty cool thing, although it sort of falls between two stools being a very sporty electric, but suffering from the biggest problem so many current generation electrics face – range issues.

With maximum power of 408 bhp from its two electric motors – one on each axle – the XC40 P8 will hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h and a claimed range of 400-418 km, but the reality is if you use the available grunt you’ll be lucky to get 300 km from it.

Beautifully executed interior décor and a top-drawer infotainment system stand the Volvo out from the crowd, but it comes at a cost - €68,258, although there will be a single motor P6 version coming soon at a more affordable €50,058.

The combination of the list price and the relatively limited range will make this car a modest seller. That’s why it only gets a three-star rating.

DS7 Crossback E-Tense

After something of a hiatus in Ireland as the issue of distributorship was sorted out, the DS brand (it’s basically Citroen’s haut couture side) is back on track here with a raft of new models. The first we tried was the new DS7 Crossback E-Tense which is a PHEV and therefore at something of a disadvantage from the get-go.

Although beautifully designed and intricately detailed – and just about as comfortable as any premium French brand should be – this DS is delightful to live with and the many premium features within (check the BRM timepiece) give the car a lustre few attain. On the engine front it has a 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine allied to an electric motor and an eight-speed gearbox.

This makes for a total system output of 225 bhp, an 8.9 second 0-100 km/h time and a top speed of 225 km/h. It is quick but not that quick and while it is an exceptionally comfortable ride on billiard table surfaces, it’s not that keen on twisty backroads. But insulation is exceptional and the silence while on all electric mode is nearly scary.

Once these machines go fully electric we might have more to talk about, but for now, the PHEV will do a claimed 50/55 km of electric only motoring, but a figure nearer the 40 km mark is more realistic. Despite its beauty and sophistication, but partly because it is a PHEV and partly because the tester cost €56,790, it only merits a three-star rating.

Mini Convertible

The Mini Convertable: drives like a Mini should – glued to the road at all times – and handles brilliantly

Finally, we have the newest Mini Convertible and for a rag-top it is a surprisingly good drive. There are no obvious issues with torsional rigidity (a typical flaw) and it handles like a Mini should. It is also powered by a 1.5 litre three-pot engine with 136 bhp and is good for a top speed of 206 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 8.8 seconds.

It drives like a Mini should – glued to the road at all times – and handles brilliantly. Ride is a bit crashy though, emphasising the youthful appeal of the beast. The roof works brilliantly, but that means boot space is tight and the rear seats will accommodate a packet of cigarette papers at best. Nice car, but for Ireland? Hmmm. Still, a four-star contender.

It’s been a bit of a pre-Christmas rush through all these models, but we hope you’ve enjoyed the ride.