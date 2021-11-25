How to stay safe when driving in the dark

The clocks have turned back and as winter rolls on, we’re heading towards the shortest day of the year.

It means that thousands of drivers across Ireland could find themselves finishing work after dark, with many having only driven during the day during summer, especially with habits changing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official figures show that injuries and deaths on the road go up when the clocks change.

With this in mind, here’s a handy explainer for those who might need a quick refresher on driving after dark.

Using your headlights

It’s good to remember that headlights aren’t only for you to see where you’re going, they’re also useful to help others see you.

Around dusk, it’s always worth popping your headlights on – especially if you drive a dark-coloured car – to make it easier for others to see you.

Also, make sure you use your lights appropriately. When driving around other cars, keep your dipped beam on, reserving full beam for when no other cars are ahead of you, otherwise, they’ll really struggle to see.

Finally, double-check you’re not just driving with your daytime running lights on. If you’re in a well-lit area, you might not realise your dipped beams aren’t on, which can be dangerous if you suddenly enter an unlit area and can’t see the road ahead.

Keep your windows clear

This is a particularly useful general winter driving tip, as there’s more muck on the road that can coat your windows. The low winter sun can then highlight this and make it difficult to see ahead.

The same issue can apply at night. Being able to see clearly is extra important after dark, so dirty windows that are being hit by other car headlights could severely impact your view of the road ahead.

Pay extra attention to cyclists and pedestrians

When driving at night, it can be more difficult to spot people and cyclists out on the road. Cyclists in particular should be illuminated, but you should always be alert for that one rider who’s going without lights.

Pedestrians, too, can be tough to spot, especially if they’re wearing darker clothing. Keep an eye out for people who might be looking to cross the road without paying too much attention.

Wearing glasses

Crystal clear vision is even more important at night, so if you find you’re struggling, it could be worth getting an eye test.

If you already have glasses, or you’re considering getting them, make sure to ask for anti-glare and anti-reflective lenses. These can make a big difference if you’re regularly driving at night.

They help to minimise reflection and glare caused by headlights and street lights, which can be very distracting.

Don’t drive tired

Driving tired is a much bigger problem in the morning and early afternoon when our body clocks enter a natural dip in energy, but it’s important to be aware of it at all hours, especially after dark.

Finally, this might just be the most important thing to remember in this list. It is estimated that driver fatigue is a contributory factor in as many as one in five fatal crashes in Ireland every year.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has issued the following advice for tired drivers:

Stop. Park in a safe place.

Sip. Drink a caffeine drink (150 mg of caffeine, e.g. two cups of coffee)

Sleep. Take a nap for 15 minutes (set your mobile phone alarm). It takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes for the caffeine to take effect.

After your nap try and get some fresh air and stretch your legs for a few minutes.