Ireland ranks in top 50 most car congested countries

Ireland is in 45th position with 20 cars per kilometre of its 99,830km road network, more congested than both the US and Brazil.
Ireland is in 45th position with 20 cars per kilometre of its 99,830km road network, more congested than both the US and Brazil.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 13:00

Research from Confused.com reveals Ireland is in 45th position with 20 cars per kilometre of its 99,830km road network, higher than both the US and Brazil.

With 533 cars for every kilometre, the United Aram Emirates (UAE) is the worlds most congested country, followed by Hong Kong with 390 cars per km and Singapore in third with 192.

Turkey (171 cars per km) and Bulgaria (160 cars per km) are close behind in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The study also looked at air pollution levels and while Egypt ranks just 14th in the most congested list (74 cars per km), it ranked the highest for pollution with an average of 87 micrograms of air pollution per cubic meter of air.

European and Asian countries dominate the top 20 list, with just Mexico and Egypt featuring from other continents.

Surprisingly, the United States ranks at just 48th most congested with 18 cars per km of road, while the UK ranks 11th most congested country and is only beaten by Norway for the top spot on the lowest levels of air pollution with eight and six micrograms respectively.

Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert at Confused.com, said it is important to know the rules and charges for congestion in other countries before undertaking an international road trip.

Ireland currently has no congestion charges in any cities, but driving without realising regulations in other countries "could lead to fines - or even worse points on your license, which can affect future car insurance policies".

"Knowing how congested roads might be while driving in another country or city can also help you travel much more efficiently and spend as little time as possible stuck in traffic jams and more time exploring,” Mr Kindred said.

Swipe to read full table >>>

The Top 10 Most Congested Countries

Rank

Country

Total no. of vehicles

Total road network in km

Number of cars per km of road

Average µg/m³ of pollution

1

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

2,254,000

4,080

553

29

2

Hong Kong

821,933

2,107

390

15

3

Singapore

672,800

3,500

192

12

4

Turkey

11,676,000

67,333

173

19

5

Bulgaria

3,339,000

19,512

171

28

6

South Korea

17,664,000

110,714

160

25

7

Taiwan

6,806,800

43,206

158

15

8

Israel

2,805,000

19,555

143

17

9

Czech Republic

5,392,800

55,744

97

12

10

Malaysia

13,216,000

144,403

92

16

<p>Official figures show that injuries and deaths on the road go up when the clocks change.</p>

How to stay safe when driving in the dark

READ NOW

