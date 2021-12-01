Revealed: The top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to

A recent study, conducted by the National Library of Medicine, has found that songs over 120 beats per minute (bpms) are linked with increased dangerous driving, inflating the risk of road accidents.
Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 09:00
Greg Murphy

Set the scene. You’re “driving home for Christmas” and you pop on your favourite season tracks to keep you company, but did you know that while Christmas songs are designed to instil a warm, festive feeling, some can be more dangerous than others to jam along to behind the wheel.

New research from Chill Insurance has found that while Fairytale of New York by The Pogues (78bpm) is one of the safest festive songs to listen to while driving, Frosty the Snowman by Gene Autry tops the list of the most dangerous.

The light-hearted jingle, a favourite amongst children, tops the list with 172bpm, a pace which has been linked to more stressful temperaments in drivers.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas comes in second on the list, with the festive karaoke staple maxing out at 150bpm. You may enjoy belting it out from the passenger seat but just check on the driver to see if they’re doing okay.

The Spanish hit Feliz Navidad is another holiday favourite that has the potential to cause dangerous driving, with José Feliciano’s Yuletide jingle coming in at 149bpm.

As one of the most covered Christmas songs, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town is one of our best treasured seasonal anthems. While versions of the track from Bruce Springsteen and Michael Bublé top people’s most loved list, it’s the Jackson 5’s version of the Christmas hit that could cause a range of driving issues with a beat per minute count of 147.

The full list of Christmas’ most dangerous driving songs are below:

Song

Artist

Beats Per Minute

Frosty the Snowman

Gene Autry

172

All I Want for Christmas

Mariah Carey

150

Feliz Navidad

José Feliciano

149

Santa Clause is Comin' to Town

Jackson 5

147

Happy Xmas (War is Over)

John Lennon & Yoko Ono

146

Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!

Frank Sinatra

143

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Gene Autry

142

I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day

Wizzard

140

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Judy Garland

137

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Jackson 5

129

While we said earlier Fairytale of New York, the unofficial anthem of Irish Christmas, is amongst the safest of festive tunes to play while driving, it is joined in the top 10 by other Christmas favourites like Santa Baby by Earth Kite (84bpm), Last Christmas by Wham (108bpm) and Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas at 115bpm.

Song

Artist

Beats Per Minute

Fairytale of New York

The Pogues

78

Santa Baby

Eartha Kitt

84

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Julie Andrews

87

Wonderful Christmastime

Paul McCartney

95

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Michael Bublé

95

Last Christmas

Wham

108

Winter Wonderland

Dean Martin

111

The Little Drummer Boy

Bing Crosby

113

One More Sleep

Leona Lewis

113

Do They Know It's Christmas

Band Aid

115

Whatever festive jingle you choose to listen to this Christmas, always remember to drive responsibly to make sure the holiday season is “merry and bright”.

