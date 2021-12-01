Revealed: The top 10 most dangerous Christmas songs to drive to

Set the scene. You’re “driving home for Christmas” and you pop on your favourite season tracks to keep you company, but did you know that while Christmas songs are designed to instil a warm, festive feeling, some can be more dangerous than others to jam along to behind the wheel.

A recent study, conducted by the National Library of Medicine, has found that songs over 120 beats per minute (bpms) are linked with increased dangerous driving, inflating the risk of road accidents.

New research from Chill Insurance has found that while Fairytale of New York by The Pogues (78bpm) is one of the safest festive songs to listen to while driving, Frosty the Snowman by Gene Autry tops the list of the most dangerous.

The light-hearted jingle, a favourite amongst children, tops the list with 172bpm, a pace which has been linked to more stressful temperaments in drivers.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas comes in second on the list, with the festive karaoke staple maxing out at 150bpm. You may enjoy belting it out from the passenger seat but just check on the driver to see if they’re doing okay.

The Spanish hit Feliz Navidad is another holiday favourite that has the potential to cause dangerous driving, with José Feliciano’s Yuletide jingle coming in at 149bpm.

As one of the most covered Christmas songs, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town is one of our best treasured seasonal anthems. While versions of the track from Bruce Springsteen and Michael Bublé top people’s most loved list, it’s the Jackson 5’s version of the Christmas hit that could cause a range of driving issues with a beat per minute count of 147.

The full list of Christmas’ most dangerous driving songs are below:

Song Artist Beats Per Minute Frosty the Snowman Gene Autry 172 All I Want for Christmas Mariah Carey 150 Feliz Navidad José Feliciano 149 Santa Clause is Comin' to Town Jackson 5 147 Happy Xmas (War is Over) John Lennon & Yoko Ono 146 Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Frank Sinatra 143 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Gene Autry 142 I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day Wizzard 140 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Judy Garland 137 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus Jackson 5 129

While we said earlier Fairytale of New York, the unofficial anthem of Irish Christmas, is amongst the safest of festive tunes to play while driving, it is joined in the top 10 by other Christmas favourites like Santa Baby by Earth Kite (84bpm), Last Christmas by Wham (108bpm) and Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas at 115bpm.

Song Artist Beats Per Minute Fairytale of New York The Pogues 78 Santa Baby Eartha Kitt 84 Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Julie Andrews 87 Wonderful Christmastime Paul McCartney 95 It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Michael Bublé 95 Last Christmas Wham 108 Winter Wonderland Dean Martin 111 The Little Drummer Boy Bing Crosby 113 One More Sleep Leona Lewis 113 Do They Know It's Christmas Band Aid 115

Whatever festive jingle you choose to listen to this Christmas, always remember to drive responsibly to make sure the holiday season is “merry and bright”.