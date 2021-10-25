Tesla Model 3 becomes first electric car to top European sales

The first time an electric car has outsold rival models with gasoline engines
Tesla Model 3 becomes first electric car to top European sales

Governments are offering generous incentives to entice buyers to trade in combustion-engine cars, with fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounting for 23% of the market in September, a near doubling from 2020.

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 11:54

Tesla's Model 3 was the top-selling vehicle in Europe last month, the first time an electric car has outsold rival models with gasoline engines.

The US automaker’s most affordable vehicle beat out cars including Renault’s Clio and Volkswagen’s Golf, according to Jato Dynamics. The Model 3’s performance partly reflects "Tesla’s intensive end-of-quarter sales push," the research firm said in a report.

Taking the monthly sales crown is a major milestone for electric vehicles and another sign that the automotive industry is accelerating its pivot away from the combustion engine. It’s also the first time a car made outside of Europe has claimed the region’s top spot.

Governments are offering generous incentives to entice buyers to trade in combustion-engine cars, with fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounting for 23% of the market in September, a near doubling from 2020.

Still, the development comes against a grim backdrop for European auto sales because the global semiconductor shortage is crimping production and delaying shipments to customers. New-car registrations dropped by a quarter last month and dealers are struggling to fill lots.

“The growing popularity of EVs is encouraging, but sales are not yet strong enough to offset the big declines seen across other segments,” Jato said.

Tesla shipped 24,591 Model 3s to customers in September, a 58% increase from last year.

Bloomberg

More in this section

BMW 220d Gran Coupe: A sophisticated package BMW 220d Gran Coupe: A sophisticated package
Bond in Motion - No Time To Die exhibition In Pictures: Cars, gadgets and costumes on display in Bond exhibition
Skoda Enyaq iV review: The best all-electric so far and a great drive too Skoda Enyaq iV review: The best all-electric so far and a great drive too
Tesla Model 3 becomes first electric car to top European sales

Wheels & Deals: Ford reveals new Focus facelift and tech upgrade

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices