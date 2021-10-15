Wheels & Deals: Cupra Born ready to shake up Irish EV market

Born, the first 100% electric vehicle from Cupra, is said to deliver sustainability, emotional design, and instantaneous performance.

Cupra’s first all-electric vehicle stands out with styling that challenges the status quo, a 500km-plus electric range and a chassis designed to stimulate the senses.

This car marks a new era of electrification for the brand, joining plug-in hybrid variants of the Cupra Leon, the Cupra Leon Sportstourer and the Cupra Formentor in the electrified portfolio.

It is the first model to be delivered to customers that is net neutral for CO2, using renewable energy sources in the supply chain while remaining emissions are offset by certified environmental projects and investments.

It is expected to hit Irish showrooms in early 2022.

The Cupra Born’s electric powertrain is available in a choice of 150 bhp (110kW), 204 bhp (150kW) and a 231 bhp (170kW) e-Boost pack with the latter accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 6.6seconds and comes with larger front brakes and 19” wheels as standard.

Three battery options — 45kWh, 58kWh, and 77kWh — deliver ranges of 350km, 424km, and 540km respectively.

When charged on a 170kW network, the Born can go from 5% charge to 80% charge in just 35 minutes. It can also recoup 100 km of range in as little as seven minutes.

“We look forward to the arrival of our first fully electric Cupra, the Born, in March of next year, said Niall Phillips, brand director for SEAT and Cupra in Ireland.

“The new model is proof that electric cars can set pulses racing, with an impressive all-electric range of more than 500km it is a real gamechanging car for the Cupra brand.”

Pricing for the Born is yet to be finalised but will start from under €39,000 excluding grants and delivery charges.

MERCEDES C-CLASS

Hailed by Mercedes as a sort of “junior S-Class”, the company has unveiled the new C-Class and says it is bedecked with a level of luxury that includes style highlights and an array of specifications, safety, and comfort features drawn directly from its recently introduced big brother.

The new C-Class has arrived in Ireland and can be seen in dealer showrooms.

Traditionally the point of introduction to the Mercedes-Benz executive offering, its enhanced specifications now sees C-Class rub shoulders with S-Class and E-Class.

Its enhanced level of specifications has the effect of raising C-Class to a new position of prominence within the Mercedes-Benz range, one from which their sales manager in Ireland, Ciaran Allen says: “It will be poised to attract an even wider cross section of owners.”

Coming on the market at €53,350 for the C180 petrol version, the range at launch comprises five petrol and three diesels, in saloon and estate models, all with four-cylinder, turbo charged engines and 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Plug-in hybrid versions with an electric range of around 100km will follow.

Other highlights include latest generation MBUX infotainment and Hey Mercedes multimedia systems with voice-activation and touch screen functions, alongside a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, 11.9in central media display and ambient lighting.

Driver comfort and safety features include distance assist, steering assist, lane keeping assist, improved surround sensors, emergency braking functions, and a feature that can detect and raise the body height in anticipation of an impending collision.

High performance LED headlamps are standard while optional items include a host of passenger comfort, safety and wellness features already familiar in the S-Class and other Mercedes-Benz models.

Three decades since its introduction — as successor to the original 190 model — the C-Class has proven its success with just under 11m units sold worldwide.