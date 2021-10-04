Vintage motors to raise funds for Cope Foundation at Cork Car Show

Following on from the Cannonball Run through the city in September, the Cork Car Show will display a whole host of vintage and classic cars at Cork Airport this weekend.

Organisers expect hundreds of people to attend the event on Sunday, October 10, hosted by the Cork International Hotel in the holiday blue carpark at Cork Airport.

The car show, now in its fifth year, is a fundraiser in aid of the Cope Foundation and its Ability@Work programme.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher will also be on hand to present the prizes to the car winners.

Carmel Lonergan, general manager at the Cork International Hotel says they are looking forward to hosting the event again.

"It is always the biggest event that we host for our charity partner," she said.

"We are immensely grateful to our friends in Cork Airport for their continued assistance and support for this event”.

The Ability@Work programme provides work preparation training and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities or autism and promotes inclusive workplaces by encouraging Cork employers to open their doors and include everyone.

Daragh Forde, a job coach with Ability@Work, says the fundraiser will provide valuable resources for people to transition into employment.

"We are delighted to be Trigon’s Charity Partner for 2021 and are looking forward to a wonderful day out for the Car Show," she said.

"It is also a great opportunity to raise awareness about inclusivity and the importance of meaningful employment for the people we support. ”

Emer, who works with Trigon Hotels says having a job "has made my life better".

"I am happier because I am just like everyone else," Emer said.

"The staff in the hotel really make me feel like part of the team. Ability@Work helped me to get this job. My Job Coach helped me to settle in and learn my job. My family is really proud of me."

Entry on the day is €5 for adults and free for children, with all proceeds going to the charity.