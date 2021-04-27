6 of the best cars for golfers

Golf is back in full swing this week as Covid restrictions are eased.

But with golf comes - as it does with so many other hobbies - quite a lot of equipment. Bags, trolleys, shoes and everything in between need to come along for the ride, so a car well-suited to the job is a must.

Jack Evans looks at some of the best options on the market.

BMW 5 Series Touring

One of the best-known names in the estate car business, the 5 Series Touring has built a reputation for being good to drive, great to look at and - most importantly - seriously practical.

The most recent incarnation achieves in all of these areas but brings even more technology to the party too.

It's also got a clever split-opening tailgate, allowing you to quickly access the boot without having to open the entire door.

McLaren GT

If you're wanting a car that'll be a riot to drive to the course, then the McLaren GT is the one for you.

Ok, bear with us.

The McLaren GT might not be your typical golf course car, but with a leather-lined loading area, it's actually got enough space for one set of clubs in the back, while a deep section in the nose provides room for everything else.

Skoda Superb Estate

The Superb Estate is one of Skoda's finest models thanks to its well-made interior and comprehensive list of standard equipment.

Estates feature heavily in this list because they provide the additional space required by golf bags and trolleys.

It also has a huge boot, with more than enough space for two to three sets of clubs, while those in the cabin will be travelling in comfort too.

Audi S4 Avant

It's powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel which, as well as being hugely powerful, is surprisingly economical too.

Audi's A4-range of cars sit on the more compact end of the estate car spectrum, but that doesn't mean it's not up to the job of transporting golf equipment.

There's space for two sets of clubs in the boot and the rear seats can be folded down to boot that area further again.

Our pick of the bunch would be the performance-orientated S4.

Volkswagen Golf Estate

The new Estate variant brings even more spaciousness than the regular hatch, which is ideal for our needs in this list.

We had to include it, didn't we?

The latest Golf arrived with an almost overwhelming level of tech and connectivity but, thankfully, has still majored where its predecessors did - comfort, practicality and build quality.

It's available with a wide variety of engines and specifications too.

Dacia Sandero Stepway

It brings all of the spaciousness and practicality you could want from a golf-going car.

Want to save a little bit of money to spend on new clubs?

The Dacia Sandero Stepway is the way forward.

Plus, it's got a hard-wearing interior that'll live up to bags being thrown in the back and, like others here, you can lower the rear seats to increase boot space even further.