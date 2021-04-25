Wheels & Deals: Mercedes EQS to hit Irish road in September

Mercedes’ new luxury electric — the EQS — is expected to have its market launch here next September, following its international unveiling this week.

Inspired by the new S-Class, EQS is portrayed by the manufacturer as a car “appealing to almost all of the senses”. A fusion of high-tech and artificial intelligence features, it embodies more than 40 new inventions and 20 new design applications.

While these include the startling reveal of a relaxing collection of mood-enhancing soundscapes with such calming titles as Forest Glade, Sounds of the Sea and Summer Rain, Mercedes has also introduced a unique fragrance that can be released into the interior to screen unpleasant odours that might encroach from outside, or if someone rips off a fart in the car.

Yes, but how does the car go?

Well Mercedes tells us the EQS is powered by batteries made in-house by the company — which they claim have “better charging performance and significantly higher energy density” — EQS will be available in two model variants: a rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ (with rear axle eATS electric motor) and EQS 580 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive version (with motors on front and rear axles).

It has an operating range up to 770km (WLTP), power output of up to 385kW and a quoted top speed limited to 210km/h.

Electrical consumption is 19.1-16.0kWh/100km and 20.0-16.9kWh/100km for

the 450+ and 580 4MATIC+ models respectively. Available fast-charging systems include one that delivers an extra 300km (WLTP) power in just 15 minutes.

Prices will be announced closer to arrival here.

Opel revival

The Opel revival continues with the much-anticipated new Opel Mokka now on Opel Dealer forecourts across the country.

The new Mokka is the second new model from the Opel stable in 2021, a year that promises to reshape the German brand under the auspices of its new owners.

Eye-catching and boldly styled, it features Opel’s exciting new Vizor front face and attractive, new interior Pure Panel cockpit. Available in petrol, diesel and all-electric, it will retail here from €23,295 plus delivery related charges, for the SC 1.2 petrol 100bhp model.

We are told that the new Mokka consumes substantially less, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

Available in SC, SRI and Elite trims, standard equipment on the entry level SC trim includes enhanced traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, collision avoidance sensor with brake assist, pedestrian detection alert, electronic cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, air conditioning, 7in colour touchscreen, 7in colour driver instrument cluster, DAB radio and 16” alloy wheels.

The Opel Mokka has now arrived in Ireland at a starting price of €23,295.

The sporty SRI trim, retailing from €24,795 plus delivery gains heated driver and front passenger seats, electronic climate control, rain sensing front windscreen wipers, electro-chrome rear view mirror, auto lights, front centre armrest, sports alloy pedals, SRI red interior trim, leather-effect seat trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 2 additional USB ports in the rear, a black painted roof, tinted rear window privacy glass, 17in alloy wheels and LED front fog lamps.

The luxurious Elite trim, retailing from €27,795 plus delivery adds driver seat massage function, leather upholstery, 10” colour touchscreen with navigation, an enhanced 12in multi-colour driver instrument cluster and 17in bi-colour black alloy wheels.

Available across all three trims, the lively yet economical petrol and diesel engines offer power outputs ranging from 100 bhp to 130 bhp.

Ranger range

Ford has revealed two limited-edition variants of the company’s award-winning Ranger pick-up.

The new models are called the Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak and the former is said to offer a premium truck with distinctive styling and premium features for customers that value outstanding capability, while the latter, on the other hand, is a more rugged affair designed around the needs of customers who work outdoors and desire commanding off-road performance without compromising comfort and desirability.

“Customers love the bold style and tough capability of our Ranger pick-up, so we’ve developed the new Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited edition models to offer even more of both,” said John Manning of Ford Ireland.

The new Ranger variants will arrive in dealerships across Europe from October this year and we will have more on pricing and specifications in due course.

Left-field Citroen

Citroën has unveiled its all-new flagship C5 X model which will sit in the D-segment and aims to be a ‘left-field’ option in this rather traditional large car division.

This new model, available in both petrol and plug-in hybrid versions, will go

on sale in Ireland in early 2022 for the 221-registration period.

“We expect to announce pricing and the specification line-up for this exciting

new vehicle before the end of this year and look forward to first models arriving here from January 2022 in time for the 221-registration period,” commented Colin Sheridan, managing director of Citroën Ireland.