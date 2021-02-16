Capri marks 50 years of dreaming big

It Is hard to credit, as you gaze over its sleek and sexy body glistening in the West Cork winter sunshine in its beautiful Fern Green overcoat, that this thing is 50 years old this year.

It looks like it just rolled off the production line at Ford’s Halewood site on Merseyside; chrome glinting and Rostyle wheels buffed to within an inch of their lives. It is a visual gem and it’s easy to see why it was such a hit with the masses when it was originally unveiled in 1968.

It is the Ford Capri and it was originally unveiled as ‘Europe’s Mustang’ as the ‘swinging sixties’ drew their curtains.

Marketed by the Blue Oval as “the car you’ve always promised yourself” it was a 2+2 fastback coupe and when it was launched, it was – to the blue-collar European audience it was aimed at – quick, cool and, most importantly, cheap.

Over fifty years on, the Mark 1 Capri still looks remarkably seductive, what with its long bonnet, the ‘walking stick’ beltline, swooping roof profile, short tail and those fake air vents in the rear wings. Stuff like the wing mirrors, sited on the actual front wings, lending a sort of Star Trekkie out-there look to the proceedings.

Despite the fact the car was based on the running gear of the Mk II Cortina – leading one prominent English auto magazine to unkindly describe the Capri as “a Cortina in drag” – it looked just right for the upwardly mobile clientele it was aimed at.

Ahead of its official launch at the 1969 Brussels Motor Show, Ford manufactured a pre-production run of Capris so that every dealer across Europe would have one in their showrooms to cope with what was expected to be a frenzied level of public interest.

Although Ford invested something of the order of stg£20m in the Capri project, there were still some glitches along the way and the biggest among them was that Ford’s original name for the car, which it wanted to call the ‘Colt,’ was a non-runner as Mitsubishi already had the trademark rights to that name.

So, Capri it was. The name fitted well into a European mindset and even though the muscular heritage of the Mustang was very evident, it did not have the same All-American swagger as its US sibling, exuding instead a more cultured European strut.

Between its introduction in 1969 and 1986 when it was finally called ashore by Ford, some 1.9 million Capris were built and sold and the car’s popularity remains constant to this day with showroom-quality versions fetching astronomical sums.

There were many and varied types of the Capri built – there were three distinct families, Mk I, II and III – each with many engine and gearbox variants.

As time went by there were quite a few serious performance Capris – including V6s and V8s – but the early models were quite timid in many ways with units varying from 1.3 to 1.5, 1.6, 1.7 and on to two litres, depending on where you lived.

In this part of the world we only got what was on offer in the UK and that meant a choice of 1.3 or 1.6 in-line Kent engines or the range-topping V4 Essex two litre. Much later in 1973 two Essex V6 variants would come on stream, one a three litre and the other a 3.1, which would power the much-vaunted RS 3100.

But we are getting slightly ahead of ourselves here, as the model we recently tried was the GT 2.0 XLR, a 1970 car which was fitted with the V4 Essex unit and a four-speed synchronised gearbox. Not being a company to waste extant components, Ford did utilise much of the kit first seen in the 1966 Mk II Cortina.

And the borrowing didn’t end there, hence our (I use the word cautiously) Capri enjoys a front suspension with MacPherson struts the same as the Cortina, but with rack and pinion steering derived from the Escort. At the back-end it is all Cortina, what with a live rear axle supported by leaf springs and short radius rods. There are disc brakes at the front with drums at the back – more of which in a minute.

The 60-degree V4 produced some 92 bhp and 104 lbs/ft of torque at 3,600 rpm (that’s 141 Nm in new money) and was capable of the 0-60 mph sprint (0-100 kph) in a solid 10.6 seconds. Top speed was measured at 106 mph (170 kph) and would return what was – back then – a decent consumption figure of 23 mpg (which is 12.2 l/100km now).

Easing out onto the roads of West Cork from the car’s sealed garage at its home near Toormore was quite the terrifying experience. Apart from being the pride and joy of the owner and now worth well north of stg£25,000, one felt a much greater sense of responsibility than you would in a vastly more expensive modern machine.

Once on the go, however, the nerves settled and the experience started distilling. The gearbox has a very long throw by the parameters I’m used to, but it was slick enough cog-to-cog and provided you gave the clutch a silken ride, no unnecessary grinding or graunching ensued.

The steering – again by modern standards – was heavy and uncooperative moving from a standstill, but once on the move displayed a lightness and precision that was unexpected. Oh, and the three spoke leather bound steering wheel was a delightful touch.

These days we’re used to brakes which react instantaneously and with practically no vice. Those on the Capri felt they needed written notice to get the job done, but once you got used to the relative lethargy – that feeling it’s going to take five minutes for any stopping to take place after you press the pedal – they were easy to judge.

There was no way I was going to get down and dirty discovering the engine capabilities, but it was smooth and pokey without alarming you. Third and fourth gears were necessarily very long and you could comfortably do most of your work in either if necessary.

I thought the handling would be a little on the Neanderthal side, what with the Ben-Hur rear suspension, but the Capri was quite controlled in tight corners and very stable in faster ones. It was surprisingly good and for its era must have been quite the thing.

On the specification front you got a cigarette lighter and ashtray (natch), an electric aerial (!), a radio, a heater (which still works with enthusiasm) and, er, not a lot else. The seats were comfortable enough, although any modern SUV driver would faint at the low driving position.

Nerve-wracking and all as driving this valuable piece of history was, it was also a surprisingly easy experience and one which I enjoyed immensely – particularly the enthusiastic waving I received from everyone I passed, each of whom seemed delighted by the sight of such a gloriously maintained and superb example of a machine which has just passed its’ half-century.

* Many thanks to owner Billy Barry for his generosity – and bravery – is allowing me to drive his beautiful Capri.