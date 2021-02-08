Corsa-e shows its family pedigree 

When someone or something is very closely related to another someone or something, it does not necessarily follow that if the latter is hugely successful, the former will be too.

Sometimes you will have very successful families which thrive on either their collective genius or their business or sporting acumen. But it’s not a given that one sibling will be as clever or as talented as another.

I mean, whoever heard of George Best’s brother Ian? Or Einstein’s sister Maja?

It is the same with the bloodstock industry where the search for equine brilliance is as constant as the breeders’ inability to find it.

That’s why the search for the next Arkle or the next Nijinsky continues in the same way some archaeologists will never give up on the Holy Grail.

These things are simply part of life’s unbridled mysteries. Genius or brilliance comes along every now and then and astounds us with its talent, but there’s no guarantee that simply because you are from the same family that you too are going to be feverishly gifted.

Oddly enough the same applies to cars. How often have manufacturers produced a lifetime’s worth of honourable machinery only to be dogged by, er, dogs. Ford made many great cars, but the company’s greatness was not a given.

Take the Edsel, for example, which was one of the automotive industry’s greatest failures. The beneficiary of some $400m in investment, the Edsel generated losses of between $250m and $350m — and that’s on top of the development costs. It also bankrupted legions of Ford dealers.

Similarly — and Ford again — the Mark V Escort was a massive flop.

But it came in the wake of the untrammelled success of four previous generations of Escort. Terrible engines, dodgy handling and lousy build quality led it to being described as “one of the 10 worst production cars of all time.” It was a resounding flop.

And it doesn’t end there. Great names like Triumph, Jaguar, Morris, Renault, Lincoln, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Lancia have all been associated with one or other of what might be described as the motoring equivalent of Dante’s Inferno.

So, when it came to taking delivery of this week’s tester — the electric Opel Corsa-e — there was a definite feeling of wearied anticipation. That was because with the Opel/Vauxhall brand having been taken-over by PSA, the parent company of Peugeot, Citroen and DS, there was no guarantee that there would be an immediate upturn in the fortunes of the German manufacturer because of its’ new owners.

And, given that the Corsa-e was designated as Opel’s take on the wildly successful — and brilliant, it has to be said — Peugeot e-208, it was not necessarily a sure-fire bet to be as good.

Now, I’m not accusing the French of being in any way chauvinistic or nationalistic, but experience allowed the conclusion that the Opel version would not be anywhere near as good as the Peugeot.

You could suggest that a French-inspired re-branding of Opel into its bargain-basement marque was inevitable, given that those in the Rueil-Malmaison PSA HQ would be historically reluctant to give ground to anything German, but in fairness, they appear to have resisted the temptation to do any such thing.

Having been so badly mauled by its previous owners GM, the last thing the Opel/Vauxhall brand needed was another uncaring owner, but on the evidence of this car alone, it seems a new era has dawned for the folk at Russelsheim.

At this point, it must be admitted that the electric Opel is not, in fact, as good as the Peugeot upon which is it based, lacking in important things like the quality of the material used to decorate the interior and the equipment which make the French car a stand-out in its class.

The familiar-looking Corsa exterior but this time

But having said that, it bears many of the other essential characteristics which make the e-208 such an obvious class leader in the supermini segment of the electric revolution — i.e., it has a range decent enough to get you most places and also being quite a pleasant steer while getting you there. It‘s slightly cheaper too.

After Opel was subsumed into the PSA empire in late 2017, the company immediately started to build a product on French platforms and the new Corsa, which was very heartily received in these quarters, was the first of them. It was a swift and effective answer to any naysayers about the potential of the alliance.

Of course, the Corsa is now directly related to the Peugeot and that has to be regarded as a very good thing. The Corsa-e is therefore very close to the e-208 and that too is a very positive factor in this car’s future.

Both have the same 100 kW electric motor (providing roughly 136 bhp) and 50kWh battery pack and — although the performance figures of both differ slightly — roughly the same range, which is the crucial thing with any electric, big or small.

In the case of the Corsa, the range is 337 km (3km shy of the sibling), top speed is 150 kph and the 0-100 kph dash is achieved in 8.2 seconds, 0.1 slower than the Peugeot. Distilling those figures, you figure to be able to get pretty much anywhere you want without having to charge it.

If you do have to and can access a 100 kW DC rapid-charger, you will have to spend just half an hour getting about 80% of the electric equivalent of a full tank. A regular home wall-charger will take seven-and-a-half hours to fill it, which is not so worrisome if you can do it while at work (if you stiOll go to work) or at home overnight.

It is what might be termed a ‘mature’ drive in that it is not terribly exciting, but swift enough to please what will be a majority of the target market, most of whom will be concentrating on urban motoring.

The added weight of the batteries does not greatly upset the Corsa’s normally pleasing chassis balance and so ride and handling are of a very acceptable order.

Opel Corsa-e interior does not have the élan of French design like the Peugeot e-208. But makes up for it with technology and connectivity.

By comparison with the e-208, however, what the Corsa lacks is French flair. The élan of the 3-D dashboard layout of the Peugeot is sadly missing here and the German effort, by comparison, is dull and the materials used are utilitarian.

Technology and connectivity is good though and very usable via a simple and practical touchscreen which is not a distraction from driving. There is also a decent amount of rear passenger space and the boot is quite sizeable for the class.

On the specification front, you will be quite surprised by what’s on offer at the price and it is good to see that under its new management Opel is not skimping on the toys, as was very much the case under the previous ownership.

I really liked this car. Not, perhaps, as much as I like the Peugeot, for sure. But with the e-208 aimed firmly at a younger breed, the Opel has a badge which will be familiar to the older buyer and which represents solidity to that punter.

As such the Corsa-e will offer a peace-of-mind option to those feeling their way into all this electric car malarky.