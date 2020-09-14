Fourth-generation Octavia aiming to be number one

The stalwart of the Škoda model line-up, the Octavia, has won many hearts in Ireland since it launched here in 1998 and the latest version costs a minimum €23,950, for the 1.0l, TSI Active hatchback.

The estate (combi, in Škoda speak) begins at €25,450, for the 1.0l, TSI Active.

There will be a choice of four engines, two petrols and two diesels. The petrols will be a 1.0l, 110bhp TSI or a 1.0l, 110bhp mild hybrid, while the diesel will be a 2.0l, TDI 115bhp or a 2.0l, 150bhp DSG. Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models will follow later in the year.

Škoda, who are fourth in the Irish car sales' charts — thanks in no small measure to the popularity of the Octavia — say the new model should jump them up to second and that 65,000 Octavias have been bought by Irish customers since 1998.

The fourth generation of the Octavia is more spacious, more connected, and more upmarket, say Škoda.

The Octavia is longer and wider than its predecessor and has a larger boot. The large, new interior combines space and functionality with high-quality materials and clever details, say Škoda.

Innovative connectivity and assistance systems have increased comfort and improved safety.

The new front apron and the razor-sharp, narrower headlights are pleasing and feature LED technology for low-beam, high beam, and daytime running-lights, as standard. The tail-lights, brake lights, and fog lights also use LED technology.

Shallow roof rails emphasise the elongated silhouette of the Octavia combi, while the hatchback looks like a coupé. Alloy wheels, measuring up to 19in, lend the model variants a powerful appearance. Crystal black, lava blue, and titanium blue have been added to the range of paint finishes.

The Octavia has a new, two-spoke steering wheel, which can be heated and — if ordered as a multi-function variant — comes with new control buttons and knurled scroll wheels, allowing drivers to operate 14 functions without removing their hands.

The dashboard has been rearranged in different levels, with a large, free-standing central display. The centre console is elegant, uncluttered, and adorned with chrome details — as are the door trims and handles.

Soft-touch materials lend the interior a premium look, while the LED ambient lighting provides a visual touch for the front doors and dashboard by illuminating them in a choice of 10 colours, or in a variety of colours.

The 4.2in, multi-function, Maxi DOT 16-colour display comes as standard. Tri-zone 'Climatronic' makes its debut in the range.

The new Octavia will be the first Škoda to use shift-by-wire technology for operating the DSG, which electronically transmits the driver’s gear selection to the transmission.

LED front and rear lights are standard, with full-LED matrix headlights optional, allowing the driver to leave the high beam on at all times without dazzling road-users. New safety systems include collision-avoidance assist, turn assist, exit warning, and the local traffic-warning function.

Before year end, Škoda will unveil their 'iV' plug-in hybrid range, including the new Octavia RS iV. The Octavia will offer powertrains delivering anything from 81kW (110PS) to 180kW (240PS).

Prices start from €23,950, for the 1.0l, TSI petrol Active hatchback, while the 1.0l, TSI DSG mHEV starts from €28,250, as an Ambition model, and the 2.0l, TDI 115bhp model starts from €28,750 (Ambition), and the 2.0l, TDI models from €35,250.

Active models feature 16" Twister alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED tail-lights, manual air conditioning, keyless go, front assist and lane assist, Bluetooth phone/audio streaming, 8" SWING infotainment system, and trailer-hitch preparation.

Ambition models add 17" rotate alloy wheels, LED tail-lights with dynamic indicators, dual-zone 'Climatronic,' cruise control, power-folding exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors and camera, front and centre armrest, and Smartlink.

We will be testing the new model in the near future.