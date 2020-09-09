Mercedes launches latest S-Class

The latest version of the world’s bestselling luxury car, the Mercedes S-Class, was unveiled in Stuttgart, in Germany, this week.

Arriving in Ireland towards the end of this year, the car will feature — as you might expect from Mercedes — a host of technological innovations and will be offered with a choice of five engines, two of them petrol and three diesel.

No pricing structure has yet been announced for Ireland and details of the specification, which will be offered, have yet to be finalised.

Features of the Mercedes S-Class range will include the impressive, second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), as well as the new MBUX interior assist, which recognises and anticipates the wishes and intentions of the occupants.

The interior assist interprets head direction, hand movements, and body language, and responds with corresponding vehicle functions. For example, if the driver looks over his/her shoulder towards the rear window, the interior assist automatically opens the sunblind.

From the second half of 2021, the S-Class will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode, via the new 'drive pilot' facility (optional), in situations where traffic density is high, or in tailbacks, on suitable motorway sections in Germany.

We will, of course, have more later.

Peugeot hope new 3008 roars

Peugeot is hoping for big things from the latest 3008 SUV and considering that the original car was a leader in the compact SUV market (more than 800,000 3008s have been produced since it was launched in 2016), the company is confident the new one will be as successful.

The original car, aside from its outstanding commercial performance in Europe and beyond, was awarded the European Car Of The Year title in 2017.

It is now being replaced by a revised model.

Peugeot say the inspired design of the new 3008 sets the tone for a new era of modernity, with ever more elegance, a redesigned front end, new LED rear lights, new body colours, and a new 'black pack' option.

The new 3008 is said to embody the power of choice, an idea that the brand holds dear, and it comes with a rechargeable hybrid engine, two- or four-wheel drive, and petrol or diesel engines, combining driving pleasure with efficiency.

The new 3008 will come with the latest-generation driving aids, as well as a new Peugeot i-Cockpit with a high-quality display headset and a 10-inch, high-definition touch screen.

In specification terms, the new 3008 will mirror the new commercial range structure, which was recently introduced on the 308 range.

This consists of three levels of finish, with, for each of them, an additional set of equipment, known as a 'pack'.

Depending on the country of sale, the new 3008 can be purchased on the Peugeot Store online sales site, which offers 100% digital purchase, trade-in, financing, and delivery options.

No Irish pricing has yet been announced and sales will commence in January.

Volkswagen ID.3 has arrived

The first Volkswagen ID.3 models have rolled off the MV Paglia ship into Dublin Port and will be making their way to pre-bookers in the coming weeks.

A white model was the first ID.3 1st to land on Irish soil.

The ID.3 1st Edition is a specially equipped edition of the 58kW version of the ID.3 (WLTP range of 410-424km).

Volkswagen Ireland brand director, Rodolfo Calixto, witnessed the car’s arrival and he said: "This marks a new era for the Volkswagen brand globally, but now the ID.3 is here in Ireland and it was very special to witness these cars arriving into Dublin."

The first ID.3 models will reach pre-bookers in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Volkswagen ID.3, log on to www.volkswagen.ie/id3.

Audi Q2 gets a facelift

Four years ago, Audi introduced the excellent Q2 and now it is being face-lifted.

Audi say the compact SUV is showcasing its progressive character more prominently, with an even more striking profile, new headlights on the outside, and additional Audi connect services and driver-assist systems on the inside.

LED headlights now come as standard in the Audi Q2, and Matrix LED headlights are an option.

The spacious interior of the Audi Q2 accommodates five passengers and optional equipment is bundled into packages, as this provides a better overview of the extensive range during configuration.

The range, in terms of operation and displays, is also structured on several levels. It extends from an analog instrument cluster, and the MMI radio with DAB+, to the Audi virtual cockpit, with a 12.3-inch diagonal, and MMI navigation, with an 8.3-inch display.

The Audi Q2 is being launched with a powerful petrol engine: The 1.5 TFSI outputs 110kW (150bhp) and produces 250Nm (184.4lb-ft) of torque. Further TDI and TFSI engines will be added before the end of the year.

The Q2 with the 1.5 TFSI engine rolls off the assembly line with a manual, six-speed transmission as standard, with the seven-speed S tronic available as an option.

The Audi Q2 will arrive in authorised Audi dealerships in Q4 2020, with additional pricing details to be announced closer to the time.

First all-electric car for Skoda

Škoda officially unveiled its first all-electric contender this week and says it is taking the next, systematic step in the implementation of its E-Mobility strategy.

The all-electric Enyaq iV is the Czech car manufacturer’s first production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform and it will offer rear- or all-wheel drive, along with a range that is perfectly suitable for everyday use, covering up to 510km in the WLTP cycle.

For the Irish market, there will be Enyaq iV 50 (55kWh battery, 340km range), the Enyaq iV 60 (62kWh battery, 390km range), and the Enyaq iV 80 (82kWh battery, 510km range).

The Enyaq iV 80 is expected to make up the bulk of sales (55%), followed by the Enyaq iV 60 (25%), the Enyaq iV 80x (15%), and the Enyaq iV 50 (5%).

Ireland will receive 270 units of the Enyaq in 2021, so demand is expected to outstrip supply of this new model.

First to arrive will be the 80 models, followed closely by the 60 models, and then the 50 a month.