Over 1,000 Peugeot vans are being recalled in Ireland due to an issue with their brakes.

Gowan Distributors Limited is carrying out a voluntary recall of 1,039 Peugeot Expert and Traveller vehicles.

It says the rear brake hoses have been incorrectly attached, they may be damaged, thereby impairing braking performance.

The vans were produced between January 5, 2016, and June 26, 2019.