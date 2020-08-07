Toyota Rav4 is the new black

There is a new limited edition of the Toyota Rav4.

As its name makes clear, the new RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition has a powerful one-colour treatment that makes Toyota’s mid-size SUV stand out from the crowd.

The deep Midnight Black paint finish throws the angles and facets of the bodywork into sharp relief, an effect heightened by the use of matching black styling elements throughout.

The front grille and lower grille, lower bumpers, door mirror casings skid plates, rear garnish and spoiler are all-black, while the 19-inch alloy wheels also have a glossy black finish.

Even the intelligent Clearance Sonars are painted black, so the only interruption in the all-black appearance is the chrome Toyota emblem in the centre of the car’s front end.

In the cabin, the seats are upholstered in a high-quality black synthetic leather with grey stitching. This combines with the black headlining and interior trim (part of the regular RAV4 Style grade specification) to create a striking cabin ambience.

The new RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition is available to order (now) with deliveries to customers from October 2020, according to local market.