Hotel review: The new Pond suites at Marlfield House are a luxe country escape 

Built as a retreat for the Earl of Courtown in 1852, Marlfield House has emerged as one of the most aspirational stays along the East Coast since it was opened to guests by the Bowe Family in 1979.

Today, new luxury Pond Suites herald a fresh evolution to the property’s offering so I checked into their supremely aesthetic surrounds to see if their style is in harmony with its substance.

First Impressions

One hour from Dublin and 2hrs 45mins from Cork City, Marlfield House retains a secluded country house setting while being just 1km from the bustling town of Gorey.

The Regency era red-bricked manor, buttressed by heritage oaks, horse chestnuts and Scots pines, strikes an immediately impressive sight, not least with its ornate portico entrance embellished with Doric columns and an elegant moat-like water feature which woos me through its doorway.

The luxurious welcome lobby is in a palette of pink with gilded touches and along with flickering candles and a protrusion of orchids, it comforts with a stately, sanctuary feel.

Following a sit-down check-in (a simple yet always elevated touch), deputy GM, Ciaran O’Neill, transfers us aboard a golf cart through the stunning mature gardens to our suite. So far, so dreamy horticultural safari.

A rather forthright roommate at the Pond Suite

Suite Talk

We stayed at one of Marlfield’s Pond Suites, which opened in 2021 and were designed by Laura Bowe, who together with her sister, Margaret, are directors of Marlfield House today.

“Luxe escapism” was Laura’s design brief and even with first sight of our larch-facade suites, peeping through the greenery, it certainly appears to meet that.

An open-plan bedroom/living area features luxurious furnishing and fabrics but all eyes go to the statement wall featuring a blue heron in a coconut palm background.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors open out to a sunny terrace which makes an idyllic breakfast coffee or golden hour wine perch. The sizable en suite centres around a standalone tub but also features a walk-in rain shower, fluffy robes and twin sinks stocked with Voya products.

Not many niggles bar a clunky system for the stowaway kettle and coffee machine. All in all the suite makes for a gorgeous escape and the in-out flow to the gardens gives an almost fantastical feel.

At your Service

Marlfield House’s 36 acres offer guests leisurely strolling options via its woodland and French and kitchen gardens, the latter bursting with artichokes and pears at this time of year.

There’s also a tennis court for those wishing to get a little more active. For local attractions, Gorey with its much-lauded boutiques and restaurants is just 1km away while the Wexford coast, specifically Courtown, is just 5km away.

Sunday lunch at Marlfield House

Dining

My culinary journey at Marlfield House starts with its Sunday lunch; a lavish institution of the establishment.

It’s served in the property’s beautiful Turner-style conservatory which flows into an indoor dining room wrapped by mirrored walls or floral frescoes.

My sublime starter of home-cured gravlax with a crab rillette with dill mayo, fennel and citrus segment is followed by a showstopper main of deliciously marbled ribeye lashed with duck fat roasties, garden veg and wonderfully rich jus.

A thick chocolate mousse garnished with raspberries and violas caps a pretty flawless meal.

Dinner that evening was at The Duck, Marlfield’s casual dining restaurant which, with its converted courtyard stable setting and soul lounge music beats, creates an ambient alternative to the main house.

I enjoyed a deliciously garden fresh pea risotto to start followed by a tasty dish of cod in a butter bean and chorizo sauce, though my Eton mess with meringue more chalky than gooey was disappointing.

Back at the main manor’s drawing room, I enjoyed a delicious Old Fashioned, superbly mixed by bar manager Jacques, from Lyon, who tells me he’s been working at Marlfield House now for 20 years. Always a good sign!

Breakfast was an elegant affair served on the terrace. I opted for buttery scrambled eggs with dill-sprinkled smoked salmon. A freshly baked gluten-free scone dolloped with homemade preserves elevated the experience.

Breakfast on the terrace

Check out?

I’ve reviewed some wonderful self-catering breaks for the Irish Examiner this year but Marlfield House may well have set the highest bar for a country house or hotel stay.

My Pond Suite was a dreamy base: the manor and grounds are magical, dining (particularly lunch) was delicious, service was personable yet polished.

As a lover of family-run country houses, I also appreciated how Laura and Margaret Bowe were a hands-on presence around the property.

As a member of both collections, the property offers all the comforts and class of an Ireland’s Blue Book property while boasting the luxury je ne sais quois of a Relais & Chateaux luxury property and I’d highly recommend it for a luxury romantic escape for those who enjoy their country stays more luxe than rustic.

Details