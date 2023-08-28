Cruising around: Ireland’s favourite destinations and top tips for first-time cruisers

In a post-pandemic world, a lot of people are looking for new adventures or a different way of holidaying after spending so much time at home.

For some, it may be the desire to return to a newly discovered staycation spot while others are travelling further afield, ticking items and sites off their bucket list as they go.

According to Jennifer Callister of Royal Caribbean Cruises, one change of note since covid-19 is the increase in the number of multi-generational cruises as families come together to share a new experience.

While cruises have been traditionally stereotyped as being for an older crowd, on social media, there appear to be more and more younger people documenting cruises with partners or their families.

So, I headed along to tour a Royal Caribbean ship to see what a cruise holiday might have to offer.

The outdoor pool on Jewel of the Seas

Docked in Cobh while undertaking a trip through the British Isles, Jewel of the Seas was almost empty as cruisers took advantage of excursions to local landmarks such as Blarney Castle.

The route for this particular trip includes stops at Glasgow, Belfast and Liverpool and according to Callister, Cobh is always a popular spot, especially amongst tourists from the US.

Visible from almost every part of the town, the 13-deck Jewel of the Seas has over 850 crew members on board. It houses everything from indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa and gym to 13 bars, five restaurants and a casino.

For younger cruisers, there is a games room as well as a kid’s pool, a basketball court, and a teen disco. Even without thinking about the stops along the way, it seemed like any young person would have the time of their life here — though this particular route doesn't attract as many young families as others.

Having undergone its maiden voyage in 2004, the Jewel of the Seas is one of the company’s older ships. Next year, Callister says two larger ships by the names of Icon and Utopia are set to join the fleet.

Icon will be starting its itinerary in the Caribbean in January 2024 and will have a whopping 20 decks in total as well as seven pools and nine whirlpools. Utopia is coming into the fleet later in the year and will have three and four-night itineraries around the Caribbean. Callister predicts that these will be popular with Irish guests and especially first-time cruisers looking to get a taste of what cruising has to offer.

The casino on the Jewel of the Seas. Picture: Denise O'Donoghue

“Irish guests love these short cruises," she explains. "They go to Orlando, do whatever they want to do there, and the idea is, almost like instead of going to another theme park, why not go on a short cruise?"

Before the covid pandemic, the most sought-after cruises among Irish travellers were those along the Mediterranean as well as the Caribbean, with both areas being equally popular.

However, new research from Royal Caribbean outlined the top five destinations the Irish public wants this year from their cruise — Italy, Norway, the Greek Islands, New Zealand and finally, Australia. These destinations include mention of stops at landmarks such as the Vatican in Italy, the thermal baths in Norway and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Plans for Royal Caribbean's new ship, Icon

Having toured my first cruise ship, it's easy to see why a cruise has become a must-do experience for many, particularly families. With activities and amenities for all ages, there is something for every generation from grandparents to grandchildren.

Of course, the ship is just the start and you can travel pretty much anywhere from Alaska to Australia, depending on the cruise you choose.

Top tips If you’re a first-time cruiser, Royal Caribbean has some top tips to keep in mind when deciding on the right one for you. Firstly, it is best to start by zeroing in on where you would like to go. Do you want to remain close to home or head on an international getaway? One great thing about cruises is that you can visit multiple destinations on the same voyage, so check out the available itineraries and their ports of call. Then, you need to think about how long you want to get away for. Cruises range from two nights to to 15-night Transatlantic holidays with a variety of different destinations such as two nights in Paris, four nights around the Caribbean, seven nights in Norway and 12 nights around the Canary Islands. Lastly, Royal Caribbean recommends that you consider the best ship for you and one that you would be happy to have as your home away from home for the duration of your cruise. Each ship is different and has a different range of amenities on offer, so be sure to do your research.