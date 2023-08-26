Seas the Day: embracing Cork’s coastal saunas

I’m neither a sea swimmer nor a water baby but one factor which has been luring me to the ocean this rather lukewarm summer has been the ripple effect of sea saunas along the East Cork coast.

These mobile outfits set in stunning locations across the seaboard are not only offering a bracing-meets-blissful wellness and social amenity to a beach trip, but they’re also creating value-added sustainable tourism to communities and businesses across the region.

This week, I booked another sauna session and spoke to two local owners about their businesses' wave of popularity.

“My own background was in hospitality,” John Hickey of the Coastal Cabin (@thecoastalcabin) at Garryvoe Beach in East Cork tells me.

“The hotel I was working in shut down during Covid so I saw it as an opportunity to make a change in my life, My son, Rian, originally had the idea to start a sea sauna business and so we purchased a unit and I’ve been blown away by how popular it’s been since."

It’s easy to see why. Sitting inside the sauna which frames Ballycotton Island with its seaview window is a dreamy switch off from the daily grind. Like most sea saunas, it can be booked for a private group or solo session or, most commonly, for a shared public session.

“We see all ages and demographics here,” John tells me, “but I’d say 70% of our guests are actually athletes, from gym goers to members of the local GAA teams. I guess they’re really aware of the benefits of saunas for both the physical and mental — and how it can relieve so many stresses and anxieties. It’s just incredible.”

Across the headland of Knockdown and over to Youghal Bay, Rory Murphy is enjoying similar success with this Sauna by the Sea (@myhotspot.ie).

A paramedic based in Dungarvan, Murphy brain-waved the idea for a sauna in Youghal after seeing a business, Fad Saoil Saunas, in Wicklow.

"We set up My Hot Spot as a place to embrace sauna therapy, a place where you can relax, de-stress, and enjoy the incredible calming effect sauna therapy has on your body and mind,” he explains.

”I think what makes it so popular is its closeness to the sea, the sound of the waves gently crashing on the beach soothes the soul as you relax in the heat of the sauna.”

In addition to the sauna, Murphy’s operation also offers an ice tub and whiskey barrel for the ultimate hot-to-cold plunge.

“We also offer full moon sessions and yoga and we’re about to start pilates and sauna sessions in September,” he adds.

Along with other small businesses along the strand like The Brunch Box, Boardwalk Coffee, and Ola Coffee, his business is now part of a pop-up micro economy along the Youghal seafront too. A rising tide of good vibes.

If you’re tempted to other options to try in Cork alone include The Sweaty Sanctuary (@thesweatysanctuary) at Inch Beach near Midleton, The Balmy Barrell (@westcorksauna) which is a popular feature at Courtmacsherry, Schull and Red Strand, The Sauna Snugg (@thesaunasnugg) at Garretstown, the Wild Wellness Collective (@wildercork) also in Garretstown and Happy Place Sauna (@happyplacesauna) at Fountainstown. Finally, Sunrise Sauna @sunrisesauna operates out of scenic West Cork locations including Union Hall's old pier and Tragumna Beach.