Take the high road with these ten epic Irish road trips

Antrim Coast

This 313km road trip is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Whether it’s the familiar – and essential – trips to the Giants Causeway or Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, a round of golf at Royal Portrush, or lighthouse spotting at Blackhead, there is no shortage of wonder along the Antrim Coast.

Do this trip, which starts in Belfast and finishes in Derry, over a few days so that you can fully appreciate all that the northern coastline has to offer including stunning views across to Scotland on a clear sky day.

Eat and Stay: There is no shortage of excellent food and sleeping choices to match this fantastic trip.

Start with an overnight stay at The Harrison Hotel in Belfast followed by a coffee stop in Neighbourhood Café.

The Pool in Portstewart by the team at Native Seafood always delivers exceptional seafood dishes, and their newly opened sister restaurant Lir in Coleraine is no different.

Faithlegg Hotel. Pic: Colin Shanahan.

Tramore, Waterford – Hook Head, Wexford

When you think of Ireland and its many road trip options, this is probably not the first one to spring to mind, but the ferry crossing across the River Suir between the counties makes this a little bit different.

The summer holiday for many generations, Tramore has some great spots for a sea swim including Guillamene Swimming Cove.

Across the water in Wexford, Duncannon Beach is a perfect picnic spot, and there are plenty of interesting facts to learn at Hook Head Lighthouse, the world’s oldest operating lighthouse.

The ferry runs daily from Passage East in Waterford to Ballyhack in Wexford.

Eat & Stay: Waterford’s Faithlegg Hotel is the perfect starting point for your journey – with a warm welcome and relaxing surroundings.

All journeys are made better with food, so pit stops in Tramore for fresh bread and treats at Seagull Bakery, and on the other side drop into Lumi Bakery in Duncannon for doughnuts and other baked delights.

Knockranny House Hotel.

Westport – Achill Island

If you prefer to spend more time outside the car than in it, Westport to Achill is the ideal outdoorsy trip.

Whether you’re taking a hike up Croagh Patrick – shoes optional – or driving to Keem Bay (an essential part of this road trip), pack your rain gear – you are almost guaranteed four seasons in one day out west.

If you want some respite, book a seaweed treatment with Eskape Beauty Salons or opt for the sauna and swim option with Sabhna Saunas.

Eat and stay: Knockranny House Hotel has stunning views of Croagh Patrick, while the Tavern in nearby Murrisk has arguably the best chowder in Ireland.

In Achill, Beehive Crafts & Gifts is the perfect post-swim fuel.

A scene on the way from Baile na hAbhann to Leenaun

Baile na hAbhann – Leenane, Galway

Even on a rainy day, the views of Connemara’s dramatic, ever-changing mountainous landscape are a sight to behold.

The journey is less than 48 kilometres but you should allow time to make multiple stops to soak in your surroundings.

Before taking to the open road, Mungo Murphy’s Seaweed offers insightful and tasty tours on the many joys of seaweed in Baile na hAbhann.

In Leenane, Killary Fjord Boat Tours’ 90-minute cruise gives a different view of the beauty of Connemara.

Eat and stay: Pota Café offers delicious food and fantastic hospitality in its Gaeilge-speaking cafe in Baile na hAbhann, while at the other end of the journey, it’s not a proper trip to Connemara without visiting Misunderstood Heron, the food truck.

The view from Bothar Bui over Kenmare.

The Beara Peninsula

This 137km route taking in West Cork and Kerry has so much to offer both on and offshore.

Starting in the seaside town of Glengarriff, you can plan a trip based on day trips to Garnish Island, Dursey Island, or Bere Island, or stick to the main road and enjoy the gorgeous scenery around every bend, amble the villages of Aliihies and Eyeries, take in a pint at McCarthy’s Bar in Castletownbere, and before winding back up to Kenmare where there’s more exploring to be done at Glenichaquin Park.

Eat and Stay: With outdoor showers, sunken bathtubs, and glorious views of Kenmare Bay, a stay at Bothar Buí is nothing short of magical and a perfect stopping point while on the Beara Peninsula.

For an evening out, Mulcahy’s in Kenmares seasonal menu is the perfect shout, and nearby Maison Gourmet has a perfect selection of takeaway goods for the road.

Villierstown, Co Waterford

The Vee Pass, Waterford, and Tipperary

A firm favourite amongst the Irish Examiner travel writers, The Vee Pass doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.

The hairpin drive from Tipperary to Waterford winds through the Knockmealdown mountains, with views across the Galtee mountains.

The route from Cahir to Lismore doesn’t take a huge length of time but is great for walkers and cyclists, so spend some time getting out and about exploring the area.

Eat and Stay: The Yellow Submarine Supper Club Food Truck is popping up throughout the Waterford area offering tasty grub the whole family will enjoy – keep an eye on their Instagram for locations and times.

Blackwater Ecopods in Villierstown is the perfect base point for your time on The Vee.

Poulnabrone dolmen in Co. Clare, Ireland.

The Burren, Co Clare

You won’t find scenery like the Karst landscape that Co Clare’s Burren has to offer.

There are endless routes in this area that provide exceptional views, but the drive from Ballyvaughan to Lisdoonvarna takes some of the best views of the region.

A guided tour with Burren Hill Walks offers a fascinating insight into the area.

Don’t leave without an evening at Doolin Music House where you’re guaranteed craic agus ceoil with Christy and Sheila in their home.

Eat and Stay: Newly opened Home Stead Cottage in Doolin is an essential stop for a culinary journey in local produce.

Switch off and completely unwind at Gregan’s Castle Hotel or if you’re looking to stay a bit closer to the craic, Wild Honey Inn provides gorgeous homely rooms with exceptional food in Lisdoonvarna.

Glenveagh national park lake, lough and Derryveagh mountains in Donegal

Glenveagh National Park, Co Donegal

It’s a route that is returned to time and time again, and with good reason – the vastness of Glenveagh National Park means that there is always something new to discover.

The park is 66 square miles, making it Ireland’s second largest National Park taking in the Derryveagh Mountains, Lough Veagh, and Glenveagh Castle.

Its close proximity to the coastline and beautiful beaches such as Marble Hill Strand means that you’ve everything that a good road trip requires.

Eat and Stay: Batten down the hatches at The Olde Glen Bar & Restaurant where you’ll get exceptional food – keep an eye out for their guest chef pop-ups which happen a few times a year – and a great atmosphere, followed by a comfortable sleep at Clara’s Cots all under the one roof.

Rally drivers Andrew Nesbitt and James O'Brien from Armagh power through the Sally Gap stage of the AA Circuit of Ireland '99 race, in a picture from the Examiner files

The Sally Gap, Wicklow

A mere 40-minute drive from Dublin, the Sally Gap is a great choice for a Saturday drive through the Wicklow Mountains.

Start in Roundwood and make your way up towards Lough Tay for some stunning views of the lake and surrounding valley.

If you’re looking to stretch your legs, nearby Djouce Mountain is an enjoyable stroll, or Lough Ouler is slightly more challenging – both have the reward of fantastic views.

Adventurous types will enjoy an afternoon mountain biking through Ballinastoe Woods – a short drive from Roundwood – with biking.ie.

Eat and Stay: Settle in for the night at BrookLodge and Macreddin Village and if you’re quick the following morning you can pick up some delicious fresh bread and goods at Roundwood Stores.

Kinsale – the last stop on the Wild Atlantic Way

The Wild Atlantic Way

It would not be a complete Irish road trip list without including the longest and most unique of them all.

The 2600km trip is one that requires time and planning but is guaranteed to be a memorable experience.

Starting on Derry’s Inishowen Peninsula, finishing in Kinsale, Cork and taking in a total of 14 counties along Ireland’s Atlantic Coastline this route has it all.

Whether it’s surfing in Sligo or trad sessions in Galway, Clare and Kerry, you will be constantly blown away by stunning scenery on this journey so make sure to set aside a couple of weeks at least to take in all that this gorgeous route has to offer.

Eat and Stay: As your trip comes to an end in Kinsale book a room overlooking the water at the Trident Hotel and a celebratory dinner at Bastion restaurant.