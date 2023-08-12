The Irish Landmark Trust: Holiday stays that are rich in Irish heritage

It’s Heritage Week!

So perhaps no better time for me to showcase one of my favourite property collections, The Irish Landmark Trust.

If you’re looking for a dreamy stay in Ireland, this all-Ireland charity offers you over thirty unique accommodations to choose from, and this week I spoke to some of the people behind some of the nation’s finest escapes.

Heritage

The mission of the Irish Landmark Trust is to save, share, and sustain Ireland’s diverse built heritage, according to Suzanne Cantwell, the charity’s communication manager.

"I think what's really special about our accommodation is that not only do our guests enjoy a great value and a truly memorable break in a gorgeous Irish heritage property but by booking a stay with the Irish Landmark Trust, they’re also helping us to continue our conservation work and give our buildings a sustainable future”.

Guests can choose from options across the island which include everything from a traditional thatched cottage to a medieval miniature castle.

"One of the messages we really want to get across is that our properties truly are all-weather properties. So whether enjoying a roaring fire in one of our houses or watching a storm brew up from the comfort of our preserved lighthouse keepers' houses, they really are the ideal locations to nestle down for a couple of days... whether the weather plays ball or not!,” she adds.

Gerald Butler, lighthouse keeper at Galley Head

Education

Education is a keystone of the trust’s mission too; each of the properties features a guidebook showcasing the property's conservation story while a property manager welcomes and checks in guests to each location offering a friendly and insightful touch.

On my recent stay to Galley Head Lightkeepers’ House in West Cork, Gerald Butler, a third-generation lighthouse keeper, was the ideal man to do the honours.

“It’s my pride and joy,” Gerald told me, as he ushered me around his former home — and my base for the night.

“People can get quite emotional staying in such a spectacular location like Galley Head,” he tells me.

“And what’s incredible is how much I really get a sense of how much friends and family have slowed down and connected over the course of their stay here," he adds.

“We don’t offer TVs or WiFi but you’d be amazed how much guests appreciate that… even children and teenagers!”

The restored interiors at Galley Head Lighthouse keepers cottages evokes nostalgia-dusted magic

Conservation

Beyond many of the property’s scenic settings, the accommodations’ restored interiors also bring some nostalgia-dusted magic for guests.

"I source pieces everywhere from auction houses to flea markets and we even receive some wonderful donations to the trust,” Jessie Wilkinson, the Landmark Trust’s interior consultant tells me.

“Being a charity, there’s always a challenging budget to consider but I grew up myself in a country house in Tipperary where my mother would source everything from second-hand stores to finding treasures in the attic so I really appreciate the process... you could say it’s in my DNA!”

"Our properties are beautifully understated which is so crucial to their appeal. From working on our lighthouse properties which can have a more simplified seaside style to a gate lodge where I can work with colour, be it wallpapers or soft furnishings to really make it sing, creating each space is a real joy!”