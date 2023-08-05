A floating city on the water: a trip on the MSC World Europa

The waiver was signed with a blasé shrug, but as we neared the top of the queue, and saw the looming drop below, we began to get second thoughts.
We were on top of the 20-storey MSC World Europa, about to hurtle down 11 decks on a long snaking slide, appropriately called The Venom Drop. (Later we would learn it is the longest dry slide at sea.)
To enter, you literally sit into the mouth of a giant red snake ... and let go.
We left the tour bus at Pompeii — the cruise passengers returned to Naples, we chose to catch a train to Sorrento instead. For just €2.60 the 30 minute journey brought us to one of Europe’s most exclusive clifftop destinations.
- Excluding flights, a three-night basic package on the MSC World Europa taking in Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Valletta in Malta costs £799 per person. This covers balcony accommodation and all meals in the buffet restaurants.
- Tips: Pre-book your dining packages. Add on the speciality dinners, they are worth it. Adding on a drinks package in advance makes the cruise effortless, lunchtime daiquiris ordered without a second thought. Consider a balcony room too.
- See msccruises.ie