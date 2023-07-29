One for the road: 10 of Ireland's best motorway coffee stops

Off on a summer road trip?
We all know that feeling of cruising down an Irish motorway when the caffeine fix kicks in, but what are our best cáfe options beyond the often uninspiring petrol station rest stops?
I’ve taken a look at the main motorway arteries in and out of Munster and have chosen 10 great coffee stops to satisfy every coffee buff.
All of these options are under 10km from the main motorways, nine of them within 5km and some closer again.
Save this list for the next time you’ll travel: you’ll enjoy a delicious coffee, support small independent businesses and will add character and colour en route to your next staycation.
- 3.5km from M8 Exit 13; parking available on Lower Cork Street and Clonmel Road.
- Instagram @thetowncoffeeco
- 2.5km off M& Exit 27; on-site parking.
- Instagram @oldbarrackscoffeeroasters
- 2km off M7 Exit; on-site parking.
- Instagram @weareheydarling
- At 7km off the M8, Durrow is a little further off the main drag but here’s the payback: avoid the M8 toll by rejoining the motorway at Exit 17 via the N22. Street parking.
- Instagram @bowescafe
- 3.5km off M7 Exit 27; street parking though this may be trickier during peak times.
- Instagram @cinnamonalleycafe
- 1.5km off M9 Exit 7, just beyond the Applegreen; on-site parking.
- Instagram @shankillcastle
- 1.5km off M8 Exit 8; street parking & free public car parks.
- Instagram @bowesandco
- 3.5km off M8 Exit 10 with handy parking in the public car park right across the road. They also have an outlet in Carrick-on-Suir.
- Instagram @thekeepcoffeeshop
- located outside Kilbehenny Community Centre 1.5km off M8 Exit 12; roadside parking.
- Instagram @baileycoffeecompany
- 800m from Exit 6; on-site parking.
- Instagram @horseandjockeyhotel