Cork's Metropole Hotel: A new chapter for a city-break favourite after 125 years

A getaway to Cork offers city breakers so much colour and character when it comes to hotel choices nowadays.

From the bougie Montenotte with its stunning views, Hayfield Manor with its timeless class or The Dean, with its design-led rooms and already famous rooftop bar.

But amid the competition, how does the oldest of them all, The Metropole, which celebrates 125 years of welcoming guests this year, rate?

I recently headed to Cork's ever-happening Victorian Quarter to check in for a date with the city’s original Grand Dame.

A tipple at the Met Bar.

First Impressions

The Metropole has long been a landmark of McCurtain Street, formerly King Street, and its stately red brick facade embellished with turrets and gables still offers throwback vibes to when it was once the finest Victorian high street in Cork.

Inside, the hotel’s reception features all the trademarks of the historic grand lobby with red carpets, a mahogany reception area and a fine grand piano while to the left, there’s the hotel’s inviting Met Bar.

There's an air of history to the property as soon as you walk in but perhaps not quite an aura.

Service is warm and personable at check-in and I’m ushered to, I’m told, one of Cork’s oldest elevators which transports me up to my floor. Ding!

The Jack Lynch suite at the Metropole Hotel, Cork.

Suite Talk

I was staying in one of the hotel’s premium rooms named after celebrated Corkonians; in my case, it’s the Jack Lynch Suite.

It’s a handsome, light-filled room with a fine sleigh bed and a collection of genuine antique furniture pieces and characterful bay windows overlooking MacCurtain Street (if you’re a light sleeper, do pack ear plugs due to current construction work outside).

The bathroom which features a shower and curtain over the bath is a more standard affair but touches like an ornate mirror and light fixture as well as high ceilings do enhance it.

Elsewhere in the room, there are blingy touches like velvet flocked curtains and cushions while a painting of an anthropomorphic dog in period garb adds an element of humour.

There’s a photograph of the former Taoiseach staring across from it on another wall and while it’s an excellent room there does seem to be a design clash between classic and irreverent.

I also have a snoop at the hotel’s other rooms which range from entry-level compact rooms to executive rooms priced below the suites.

Some feature original period touches like an alcove within the hotel’s distinctive turret and many have impressive city or Lee views but while not lacking in comfort, I do find the furnishings and greyish colour schemes leave the rooms a little wanting of style or character for a historic hotel of its stature.

At your service

The Metropole does not feature a spa and while the pool is currently out of commission, it does offer a gym which is extensive if a little tired.

Afternoon tea is a big hit here and that’s served in the lovely botanic-themed wing of The Met bar downstairs.

Versus the competition, the real star is perhaps the hotel's location with excellent amenities on its doorstep from the Everyman Theatre to excellent eateries such as Palmor, Moody’s, Cask and the happening Nell’s wine bar.

Gluten-free pancakes, served up for brekkie at the Metropole.

Dining

I dined in the hotel’s stylish and recently refurbed bar, restaurant and Prosecco lounge, The Met, which, with its Roaring 2020’s design aesthetic is a pleasing backdrop to enjoy a meal on an old-fashioned cocktail.

The menu features a county map highlighting the food’s proud Cork provenance & I eat my way around the region with prawn Pil Pil, followed by a sirloin served with tender stem broccoli and truffle fries and a particularly delicious baked West Cork yoghurt with poached rhubarb.

It all added up to a fine and reasonably fine meal and while like some hotel restaurants, it lacked atmosphere compared to some of the eateries in the area, I’d still recommend it for a friendly, convenient dine-in option. They make a nice old fashioned too.

Breakfast the next morning is served in a charming morning room overlooking the river Lee where warm staff greet a number of return guests… always a good sign. Along with some tasty Continental items, I order the novelty of gluten-free pancakes, which, served with a fruity compote, are the perfect start to my day.

Check out

The Metropole is a Cork icon with personable service in a historic, storied setting.

New areas like The Met bar represent the kind of razzle-dazzle befitting of such a grand dame and it would be nice to see the hotel rooms (beyond the suites) go in a similar direction in the future.

Until then, The Metropole continues to offer one of the most iconic and central bases in the city and even with 125 years in the bank, you feel excited for new chapters ahead.

themetropolehotel.ie

Tom was a guest of the hotel