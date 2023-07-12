36 hours in Waterford: Why a glamping trip in Ardmore is the ultimate easy group getaway

A holiday with your closest friends or extended family is a surefire way to create your fondest memories, with inside jokes that will have you still laughing in 10 years and photos that will take pride of place on your social media accounts.

But when you’re in your 30s and your calendar is full of hens, weddings and family events, breaks away can sometimes seem impossible to make it out of the group chat.

This is one of the reasons why more and more people are seeking to escape by taking short weekend trips to local, quirky staycation areas. For us, all roads led to Ardmore, Co Waterford – just a one-hour drive from Cork City.

Sitting amongst the wildflowers, overlooking both the village of Ardmore and Whiting Bay is Ardmore Glamping Pods. The pods sleep four to seven people comfortably and range from €160 to €265 a night, depending on the size of the pod. They are perfect options for a group of friends or large families.

The seven-bed option, which we opted for, comprises of two double beds, one in its own doored room, a single bed and two-fold-out sofas. There was also a mini fridge, a kettle, a small table, a wardrobe, a thermostatic heater and a bathroom with a toilet and a shower. All bed linen, duvets, pillows and towels are provided for the duration of your stay. Outside, the double French doors (a personal favourite) open onto a large wooden deck with furniture.

The pods are also located on the grounds of Ardmore Open Farm and Mini Zoo, which means waking up to the sounds of animals and views of alpacas, emus and Shetland ponies in the fields adjacent. For both children and adults, it doesn’t get more memorable than that. Full restaurant facilities and soft play areas are also available to glamping guests at discounted rates.

The popular cliff walk is only a 10-minute walk from Ardmore village and beach

With its laid-back, artsy and outdoorsy essence, the seaside village of Ardmore ticks so many boxes for all types of holidays. The popular cliff walk is only a 10-minute walk from Ardmore village and beach, which is an ideal location for those who enjoy a daily sea swim or more adventurous activities such as kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

En route to the cliff walk, picturesque lanes bring you by local art and craft galleries, such as The Anchor Art and Design Boutique and Ardmore Pottery & Gallery. In the latter, we watched in awe as owner Mary Lincoln painted handmade mugs in a side room off the shop floor.

A little up the road is the bougie five-star Cliff House Hotel which boasts some of the most amazing views of Ardmore beach from its balcony bar and restaurant — perfect for that Instagram snap of your sunset drink.

If you decided to venture outside Ardmore, the vibes flow into An Rinn, the smallest coastal Gaeltacht area in Ireland. There you’ll find wellness centre Sólas na Mara situated on the fishing pier of Helvic, looking across Dungarvan Bay. The seaweed bathhouse uses freshly piped and warmed seawater taken into the facility from the pier outside during high tide and the organic seaweed is harvested locally. Baths are available in a single suite or double suite, so those all-important catch-ups don’t need to end.

Isabel’s Place, an Irish design gift shop and gallery in Dungarvan is a must-visit. Again, channelling artsy, the shop is beautifully curated with homeware and lifestyle collections from art to jewellery and pottery. The outside of the shop is as bold and bright as owner Isabel, who welcomes everyone in with a friendly smile. We may or may not have bought matching friendship bracelets to commemorate the trip.

Friendship bracelets are a must when enjoying a group trip

Food options in Ardmore and Dungarvan are plentiful, and of course, it would be rude not to try a Blaa in Waterford. But have you ever tried a Bocca? A staple of X35, a trendy cafe/eatery in Dungarvan Square, it is a delicious mix between a toastie and a pizza. Trust me, once you go Bocca you’ll never go backa.

The Garden Kitchen & Café on Main Street, Ardmore has some delicious treats, toasties and probably the best chutney we’ve ever tasted. Ken’s Tomato Chutney, created by the owner himself, is so famous it was completely sold out when we went to grab a few jars to take home.

A barbecue is also available to rent on the glamping grounds while artisan deli, The Food Doc from local village Clashmore, is available for delivery. The memory of sitting on the decking of the pods with our takeaway, watching the sun setting is one that will be etched in our minds for a very long time.

For some evening entertainment, a visit to the famous Marine Bar topped off the trip perfectly and Ardmore Glamping Pods will offer guests a return taxi service if you fancy a few drinks. The traditional Irish pub is renowned far and wide as one of the best for Irish music sessions all year round and it didn’t disappoint. As part of the sessions, singers and performers are always welcome to join in and while we were there, we were treated to the talent of some local characters.

Group or friends' holidays don’t necessarily need a full itinerary, weeks long, months of planning and booking flights, trains and airplanes. The best trip away, could end up being a wholesome 36 hours, an hour from home. Ardmore Glamping is up there as one of mine. All that matters is that it made it out of the group chat, and it was worth every minute.