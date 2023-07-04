Pages of Kinsale food, festivals, property in our e-magazine

Flick through the 48 pages of our Kinsale Living magazine for all the latest news and views on life in the iconic seaside resort
Flick through the 48 pages of Kinsale Living e-magazine, the Irish Examiner's special focus on the latest news on food, entertainment and property from the popular coastal hotspot.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 10:53

Kinsale has earned deserved global fame as a hotspot for fine food, quality entertainment and iconic designer homes. 

To find out all the latest on local news and activities, just flick through the pages of informative stories and beautiful images of Kinsale and all the neighbouring touristic beaches and inlets. 

The past 12 months have been very busy in Kinsale. The community has a treasure trove of positive stories to tell and good news to share.   

One of Ireland's first touristic hotspots to rebound from the lull caused by the pandemic, Kinsale has a wealth of new activities, new food offerings, new entertainment events and venues, new chic homes, new educational offerings and new civic amenities.  

For the latest on all that Kinsale has to offer, click on the link below:  

KINSALE LIVING E-MAGAZINE 

