Historic St Catherine's is adding another cultural string to Kinsale

Nowadays every bride and groom is looking for unusual and unique venues for their Big Day.

In pursuit of distinctive and special places to celebrate their union, they search for locations that will work a memorable magic in those never to be forgotten occasions.

Walking through the ancient doors of St Catherine’s Cultural Centre, it’s little wonder that couples are already flocking to this remarkable historic building that’s been painstakingly updated and remodelled for a new chapter in the life of Kinsale.

Dating from the early 19th Century, and commanding vistas across the harbour and the open seas beyond, it is poised to become a landmark centre for a variety of cultural and community activities.

“We have already had a play performed here, as well as an intimate wedding, both of which worked really well,” explains Operations Director, Alice de la Cour, herself a longtime resident of the town.

“I live on this side of Kinsale, and seeing the restoration work going on over recent years, I could see the tremendous potential it had. Already we are exploring ideas of art exhibitions, concerts and musical events, theatre productions, educational talks and tourism events. It is only a short distance from Summercove school, which could also use it as an assembly hall for their myriad activities,” she added.

Walking through this atmospheric place, the restoration has combined modern amenities while retaining the best of its beguiling history.

“There is so much here of artistic merit,” Alice explains. “Stain glass windows, tiled flooring, marble steps and an oak pulpit — all of which combine to create an atmosphere quite unlike anywhere else.

St Catherine's Cultural Centre Kinsale, the former church which is now enjoying a new life as popular venue for arts events and weddings.

"When people telephone to enquire about the possibility of using St Catherine’s, I tell them to come and visit. As soon as they arrive here and walk through the doors they are always so taken by the possibilities of place.”

Alice adds that the refurbishments are continuing, with a top-of-the-range sound system and gig lighting due to be installed in the near future.

Built in 1744, this Church of Ireland premises closed in 1990, and was purchased by a group of concerned local businessmen with the aim of making it available to the people of Kinsale as a cultural and community centre.

Established as a registered charity, the costs have already gone close on €500,000. With the roof re-slated and secure, in addition to restoration of the windows and interior, it glories as a project of painstaking care, employing the best of modern craftsmanship.

The magnificent organ — a smaller twin of St Finbarr’s Cathedral, built by the famous firm, Megahys of Cork, is another feature that adds to the overall effect.

Barry Tierney, singer, who performed recently in St. Catherine's Cultural Centre in Kinsale.

“The weddings that have already taken place here went extremely well, particularly when we use original St Catherine’s items such as the stunning candelabra,” Alice explains. “We will of course respond to the needs of the community as time goes on in how best to utilise this amazing space, but already we can see that it really works well for weddings and musical and theatrical events.

"St Catherine’s is a unique and memorable place, and that in itself will go a very long way to ensuring its eventual prominent position within the cultural fabric of Kinsale,” she said.