Kinsale Ghost Tours: Tall tales that go bump in night

Asked if he believes in ghosts and has he ever seen one, Brian O’Neill replies “No and no”.

While I find his revelation surprising, many will find it to be something else entirely: reassuring. He is, after all, one half of the duo behind the esteemed entertainment event that is Kinsale Ghost Tours.

How did he get into the ghost tour business? “It started by accident,” he replies. “Twenty-three years ago.

“My friend and business partner, David Peere, was involved in something similar in Dublin. When he moved back to Kinsale, he asked me if I would like to do this. I thought it was a crazy idea, but still I said ‘Yeah’. We did it for the first year. Then the following year we said: That’s it now, we’ve it done.

“Then the following year, the tourist office, tour operators and tourists were ringing us up, asking to know when we were starting the tours again. So we felt obliged then to carry on and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

Which of the pair is the most fun, in his opinion? Or are he and David equally fun?

He thinks about that for a moment, then replies: “I’d say we’re equally fun.”

As we talk about the ghost tour, Brian tells me about the ancient sites visited, and some of the associated tales of intrigue. It sounds to me as if it has it all: history, ghost stories and frights. I wonder if it’s something in which most could participate regardless of fitness.

“The walking tour takes about an hour and 15 mins,” he says. “Without us, if you were to walk from point A to point B, it would be 15 minutes. We had people on the tour recently who were in their 80s. Also, a birthday party for young people aged 11, 12 or thereabouts. They all enjoyed it.

As for how scared the people who take the ghost tour tend to get, Brian says: “There are ‘jumpy out’ bits. But it’s not really a scary tour, to be honest with you. It’s more of a Monty Python type of tour. Street theatre. You know, where the guy dresses up as a character. But you know very well it’s a man dressed as a woman. I don’t know whether it’s politically correct to say that today though.”

It sounds fantastic. When I assume it would be true to conclude that he also loves the ‘jumpy out’ bits and the little frights, he assures me it would.

Asked whether the tour has changed much down the years or whether they've kept to the same winning formula, he says: “It has evolved alright, in the past 23 years, and I think that’s because both David and myself have got 23 years older and the things we could have done back then, we simply can’t do now.”

They work hard six nights a week on the Ghost Tour. Sunday to Friday. 9pm until about 10.15 pm. It kicks off from Kinsale’s Tap Tavern Bar, of which Brian is the proprietor.

“The group arrives at the back of the bar and all of a sudden, the tour guys arrive,” he says. “There are piles of surprises as well, at the start. So, even the people who are not on the tour are amused by it.

It sounds like brilliant craic. “Ah it is,” he says.

Can we expect Kinsale Ghost Tours to continue for decades more, all going well?

“Every child in town does the Kinsale Ghost Tour at some point in their life,” says Brian. “Every child. When the day comes when I recognise somebody on the tour, that came on the tour as a child, and they are bringing their own child on the tour, that will be the day when I think definitely, we have to stop.”

I say that this sounds like a terrible idea: to even consider denying the people their jollification and merrymaking for a reason like that. Our talk turns then to the outfits worn by those delivering the tour. I imagine they must have a vast wardrobe of rigouts and Brian confirms that they do.

Curious then as to who the ‘jumpy out’ guy or guys might be, if it’s the pair taking turns or whether others are recruited for the playacting, I begin an entirely hapless interrogation mission, guessing wrongly time after time.

In the end, Brian tells me. But I won’t tell you. Kinsale Ghost Tours is filled with mysteries and secrets. To know more and experience those, you’ve got to buy a ticket and go along with the fun.